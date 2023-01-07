Jack Brierly, Cork music icon, passes away aged 91

Cork music legend Jack Brierley has passed away at the age of 91.

Mr Brierly had a career spanning more than half a century, including a Eurovision Song Contest entry for Ireland with the song 'Do I Dream' sung by Maxi.

The song finished 10th in the competition in 1973.

Speaking to EchoLive, Maxi said she was saddened to hear of his passing.

“That smile is still my memory after all those years, and I have beautiful memories of a multi-talented musician and an absolute gentleman at all times,” she said.

“I just remember the beauty of the man, he absolutely loved what he did, and he loved Cork, and he loved music, and he loved his family.”

He remained a professional musician up until last year when he retired as the resident pianist at the Hayfield Manor Hotel in the city.

Mr Brierley is survived by his wife Frances and their children Frankie, Karen, Lilian, Brenda, Marion, and Emer, and predeceased by the late Jackie.

Reposing at Forde’s Funeral Home Old Waterpark, Carrigaline on Monday, January 9 from 5pm to 6pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, January 10, at 12.15pm in Church of Our Lady and St John, Carrigaline.

Funeral afterwards to The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy.