Department shelters 88 asylum seekers in tents in Clare

The Department said it will endeavour to ensure that the use of tents in Meelick is a short-term measure
Department shelters 88 asylum seekers in tents in Clare

Knockalisheen refugee centre, Co. Clare. Picture: David Raleigh

Thu, 05 Jan, 2023 - 14:16
Ann Murphy

Close to 90 international protection applicants are being accommodated in tents in Co. Clare.

The 88 people are being put up in the tented accommodation at Knockalisheen in Meelick, according to the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

In a statement, the department said that Ireland is now accommodating more than 71,255 people who are seeking international protection here.

The statement added: “This includes over 51,955 Ukrainian people who have sought accommodation from the State and over 19,300 International Protection applicants currently in IPAS accommodation. Around 1,500 people arrived over the Christmas period.” 

The department said it will endeavour to ensure that the use of tents in Meelick is a short-term measure, but warned “in the context of the accommodation shortage, the priority must remain on providing shelter”.

The statement added: “Nonetheless, the tented options previously in place in Athlone and Tralee will remain decommissioned and will not return to use.” 

It said the war in Ukraine, combined with the high number of international protection applicants, continues to put real pressure on the Government’s ability to offer accommodation and has resulted in the largest humanitarian effort in the State’s history.

Fianna Fail TD Cathal Crowe said the development is concerning, saying: “It is inhumane to have people accommodated in tents, especially in winter.”

Read More

Taoiseach ‘inflamed’ tensions over refugee centres, claims campaigner

More in this section

Man who spent four days on UHL trolley describes 'absolute chaos' Man who spent four days on UHL trolley describes 'absolute chaos'
University Hospital Limerick nurses in tears as trolley numbers mount University Hospital Limerick nurses in tears as trolley numbers mount
Elderly woman waited 27 hours for trolley at University Hospital Limerick Elderly woman waited 27 hours for trolley at University Hospital Limerick
#UkraineRefugee CrisisPlace: Clare
<p>Merchants Quay Ireland was granted permission to operate the country’s first medically supervised injecting facility at its offices in Dublin city centre. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins</p>

HSE 'doubling down' on plan for mobile drug injecting centre in Cork City

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.242 s