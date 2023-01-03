Legendary TV presenter Mike Murphy to be made honorary Corkman 

Legendary TV presenter, comedian and actor Mike Murphy is to be made an Honorary Corkman at the upcoming Cork People of the Year Awards.

The awards will also see domestic violence campaigner Mary Crilly inducted into the Hall of Fame and Youghal-born tenor Finbar Wright will be given a special ‘Cork Supreme Award.’

This year marks the 30th edition of the Cork People of the Year Awards, and it will take place at the Rochestown Park Hotel on January 27.

The Cork Person of the Year Awards was established in 1993. The primary purpose of the awards is to celebrate the achievements of people from the city and county of Cork. They are run on a voluntary basis.

Awards founder Manus O’Callaghan said that Mike Murphy was being honoured “because he's played an important part in Irish society through his work and his broadcasting gifts".

Murphy began his broadcasting career with RTÉ in 1965 and became established on radio before moving into television too. He spent time as a sports announcer, and made beloved shows like Murphy's America and The Live Mike.

In 1990, he presented Winning Streak and was also the host of the Irish broadcast of Eurovision for many years.

Hall of Fame award

Meanwhile, Mary Crilly, a founding member and chief executive of the Sexual Violence Centre Cork, will receive the Hall of Fame award which coincides with the 40th anniversary of the founding of her centre.

Mary Crilly, CEO of the Cork Sexual Violence Centre.

Mr O’Callaghan said she deserved the recognition for her work in providing support to victims of sexual violence.

“Mary has also received the Freedom of the City of Cork and she's done amazing work over the last four decades in eliminating sexual violence and also changing attitudes and victim blaming in society,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

There will also be recognition for Finbar Wright who, like the Person of the Year Awards, started his own career some three decades ago.

“Finbar Wright has been one of Cork’s greatest ever entertainers and he has represented Cork in a distinguished way around the world. This award is Cork’s way of honouring the man and his achievements and wishing him continued success in the years ahead,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

2022 winners

In March 2022, broadcaster John Creedon was named Cork Person of the Year, with judges celebrating his years of television and radio broadcasting successes.

“John Creedon is the quintessential Corkman and indeed the Creedon family have always been one of Cork's first families. John loves Cork, his sense of place and his own tribe,” awards organiser Manus O'Callaghan said at the time.

The Hall of Fame award was presented to Caitriona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners, who with a group of volunteers provide thousands of free freshly-made meals to the needy every week.

Singer-songwriter Donovan and his wife Linda were given the titles of Honorary Cork Person, having quietly lived in Cork for many years.