Courteney Cox and partner Johnny McDaid celebrate New Year in Ireland

It seems Ireland was popular was celebrities this Christmas as both Friends star Courteney Cox and Sex and the City actress Sarah Jessica Parker spent time in the Emerald Isle over the festive season.

Cox was reported to have spent New Year’s Eve in Ireland with her long-term partner and Snow Patrol band member, Johnny McDaid.

According to Donegal Daily, the couple were at The Boathouse Restaurant in Moville, Co Donegal with their family after Christmas.

It was reported that staff at the restaurant were delighted to welcome the group for a festive meal and also snapped a photo.

It is believed the pair spent the New Year in McDaid’s home in Derry after Cox shared some pictures to celebrate. “Happy GMT New Year,” she wrote alongside a selfie of her and McDaid and a photo of them kissing at midnight.

'Happy GMT New Year'

Meanwhile, Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker enjoyed Christmas with her family at her home in Donegal but headed back to the US before the New Year.

The actress often escapes New York City with her husband Matthew Broderick and their children for their holiday home outside Kilcar, Co Donegal.

Days after Christmas, SJP shared a stunning rainbow over the Irish countryside, alongside the caption: “Thank you Ireland. It was a happy. Always hard to leave. But you sent us off nice.”

The Donegal home, renovated in 2018, was bought by Broderick’s family over four decades ago and the pair and their children are regularly spotted around the village during their visits.

Kilcar even has an underage GAA tournament, called the Broderick Cup tournament, after Broderick’s parents who often supported the local club.