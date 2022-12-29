Man seriously injured in crash outside Innishannon

A man in his 60s suffered serious injuries in a road traffic accident in West Cork on Thursday morning.

The single-vehicle incident happened at around 10am at Dunkereen Cross near Upton on the Innishannon to Crossbarry road in Co Cork.

Gardaí closed the road for several hours and local diversions were put in place to enable a technical examination to be carried out. The man was taken to Cork University Hospital where his condition was described as “critical but stable” on Thursday afternoon.

Joe Walsh from the Innishannon Traffic Action Group (ITAG) which was formed to highlight road safety in the area said that high volumes of traffic and poor road infrastructure mean serious accidents are inevitable.

“There are 16,000 vehicles a day passing through the village on the N71 and the local roads around the area are taking a lot of the strain as people try to avoid the congestion," he said.

"These roads are not designed to deal with the level of traffic they must cope with.”

The group has successfully campaigned for a major traffic-calming scheme to be put in place on Church Hill on the northern side of the village and will now turn its attention to improved traffic-calming measures on the main street and ultimately a bypass of the town.

"A proper bypass would improve safety for pedestrians and road users alike but in the short term we will continue to campaign for better road safety measures to be put in place," said Mr Walsh.