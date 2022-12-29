Serious assault renews calls for improved Garda presence in Carrigaline 

The serious assault of a man in Carrigaline has led to renewed calls from locals for an increased Garda presence in the town, as well as extended opening hours for the local Garda station.

Gardaí have arrested a man in his late teens following the assault at Glenwood Grove on Wednesday evening, which has left a man in his 20s fighting for his life in Cork University Hospital. The arrested man is being held at Togher Garda Station.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said the incident reinforces calls, made for years by locals, for an improved Garda service in Carrigaline.

The community is very shocked but I must say there is also great frustration because we have been making calls for a long time about the need for a greater Garda presence in the area.

“We’ve been making those calls to senior Garda management and unfortunately we have not seen the change that we have been looking for,” he said.

Mr McGrath said gardaí who work locally are stretched and have voiced concerns to him, adding it is making their job “dangerous”.

A Garda cordon remains in place on Thursday as the scene is preserved after a serious assault at Glenwood Grove, Carrigaline, Co Cork, on Wednesday evening. Picture: Larry Cummins

“Carrigaline is a large town, it’s a large urban area now and we deserve an appropriate policing service. Despite the best efforts of individual gardaí who are locally doing their best. There just aren’t enough and they’re stretched,” he said.

Fine Gael councillor Jack White said the assault was a shocking and upsetting incident for the residents of Carrigaline.

“Carrigaline is a very safe town, it’s a vibrant town,” he said, before adding that there has been a “backdrop” for several years where the community has been calling for “a more active and visible policing presence”.

“Unfortunately, the public hours that the Garda station is open for is nowhere near enough and there have been renewed calls following this incident,” he said.

Mr White said the issue crops up during times such as this but added: “We can’t lose sight here. There is someone in a very serious condition and there is a Garda investigation under way, they were quick responding.

“They are there when needed, but I think the call for a more visible service is what the community is looking for.”

The scene of the serious assault at Glenwood Grove, Carrigaline Co Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

Independent councillor and chairperson of the Carrigaline Municipal District Ben Dalton said he had been calling for action since 2019, adding there is no "political will".

“This isn’t a new call from the locals, I remember this being an issue in the 2019 local election,” he said.

Mr Dalton said there was no issue in terms of policing in Carrigaline but locals want an open Garda station which would allow them to feel more secure, while also allowing them to access needed services.

“To be honest, when people ring me about passports, I tell them to go to Togher,” he said.

“We have fantastic community guards but people want the door of the Garda station open,” he said. "When the station is open in Carrigaline, there is a feeling of security.”