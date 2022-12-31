Cork people are above average in rating their quality of life highly

Cork people rate their quality of life higher than the average for the rest of the country, a new survey has found.

The survey, commissioned by Ibec and carried out by Amárach found that 77% of people in Cork responded positively compared to the 69% national average when asked to rate their personal quality of life.

However, the study, which had 1,000 respondents nationwide in addition to a Cork-specific survey of over 100 respondents, found 59% of people in Cork said their lives had worsened in the last five years, just 1% lower than the national average.

When asked what would make the biggest difference in improving their quality of life, Cork people rated enhanced transport options (24%) and more affordable housing (23%) as the highest.

This was followed by more affordable eldercare (20%) and improved public infrastructure namely public amenities, streetlights and cycle lanes (18%).

Affordable housing was found to be a higher concern for the younger age groups, especially those under 45.

Cork respondents were found to be less worried about the cost of energy and the cost of living when compared to the national average but still ranked both as their highest concerns.

When asked to rate their level of worry on a range of different aspects, those in Cork ranked the cost of energy as the highest concern with 51% saying they were “very worried”, below the national average of 56%.

The second-highest concern across the country was the cost of living with 40% of Cork respondents ranking it so, compared to 46% nationwide.

Thirty-four per cent of respondents both in Cork and nationally said they were “very worried” about climate change while 33% said the same about housing.

When asked to take all into account, 79% of people in Cork said they were very or quite happy, above the national average of 75%.

Ibec Executive Director of Lobbying and Influence Fergal O’Brien said the findings show an appetite and room for the improvement of quality of life in Cork and nationwide.

A cost of living protest in Cork City earlier this year. The second-highest concern across Ireland was the cost of living, wth 40% of Cork people ranking it so. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Mr O’Brien said sustainable and tangible improvements in quality of life across the country are required if Ireland is going to continue to be a “great place to do business”.

The survey was carried out as part of Ibec’s Better Lives, Better Business Campaign which Mr O’Brien said sets out a range of policy proposals and positions aimed at contributing to the public debate on housing, planning, energy, social policy and infrastructure.

Mr O’Brien said the next decade will see the country transform and that careful planning and significant investment are required in terms of long-term challenges.

“By 2030, there will be 1.1m additional people on the island.

“We have also set ambitious targets to decarbonise society and the economy, implement the National Planning Framework to rebalance growth more towards the regional cities, including Cork, and encourage major changes in how people in Cork live and work, over the coming years,” he said.