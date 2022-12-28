Public urged to check on elderly as illness rates continue rising

The Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) of the HSE Rachel Kenna has urged those who are older or living with illness to take particular care to look after their health this Christmas period.

The last few weeks have seen sharp rises in cases of influenza, the coronavirus and other viral infections, with pressure being put on to the health service as a result.

On top of this, elderly people often feel isolated during the winter period.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, Ms Kenna reminded the public the importance of checking in with elderly family members or neighbours.

She said: "Many of us look forward to the celebrations, but others find this time of year difficult so it is particularly important that we remember to maintain contact with people who may be missing out on their usual social interactions."

While winter can be tough on our health and wellbeing, the CNO emphasised there are many ways to protect ourselves from the additional risks.

Ms Kenna added : “Winter weather can increase the risk of falls and certain illness. However, precautions can be taken to reduce these risks. Make sure you and your family are up to date with COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

"Keeping warm, well-nourished and well-hydrated is important, as well as getting some regular exercise.”

Cork and Waterford are among the worst impacted counties by a recent rise in Covid-19 cases, as the overall number needing hospital treatment hits 703 people nationwide.

The spike in Covid hospitalisations comes as parents are urged to have children vaccinated against the flu, as it may also help prevent Strep A infections.

While Covid hospitalisations remain lower than previous peaks, concern is growing at the recent sharp increase in cases and the number needing help with severe illnesses. The number of Covid patients in intensive care units has increased to 32.

