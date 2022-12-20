Mallow to get new multi-sport facility 

The new grounds will include a 400m eight-lane running track which will enclose a grass pitch suitable for track and field sports, a grass soccer pitch, three Astroturf pitches, an indoor basketball court, two tennis courts, a rugby pitch and parking for coaches and 157 cars.

Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 18:15
Sally Gorman

Cork County Council has announced plans for a new sports facility at Carhookeal in Mallow.

The new grounds will include a 400m eight-lane running track which will enclose a grass pitch suitable for track and field sports, a grass soccer pitch, three Astroturf pitches, an indoor basketball court, two tennis courts, a rugby pitch and parking for coaches and 157 cars. 

The plans are currently open to public consultation and submissions can be made by using the online submission form on www.yourcouncil.ie, or in writing to Kanturk/Mallow Municipal District Office, Cork County Council, Annabella, Mallow, Co Cork, before 4pm on February 10, 2023.

Councillor Gearóid Murphy has welcomed the plans for the proposed development.

He said: "I would like to acknowledge the hard work done by the many local sports clubs in Mallow and also the council officials in progressing this project. 

"Once the project is granted planning, the next step will be to apply for funding and Cork County Council intends to work closely with Mallow’s sports clubs to achieve this. 

"It is wonderful to see so many sports catered for and I am really looking forward to seeing these exciting new facilities delivered.”

