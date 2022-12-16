Man, 40s, killed in single-vehicle crash in Cork

A man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Co Cork this evening.
Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision, which happened on the R619 near Dromahane at around 5.05pm.
The driver and sole occupant of the only vehicle involved, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The scene of the crash is currently preserved pending an examination by forensic collision investigators.
The R619 Dromahane to Bweeng road near Dromahane is currently closed and local diversions have been put in place.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision.
They wish to speak with any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area between 4pm and 5.15pm this evening.
Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.