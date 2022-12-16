Drugs in 'every nook, cranny and parish' in Kerry, policing committee told

Illegal drugs are now in “every nook, cranny, parish and village” in Kerry and have moved outside the main urban centres, a meeting of the county’s policing body has been told.

The Joint Policing Committee also heard that a third of all detections in recent weeks for driving while intoxicated have been cocaine- and cannabis-related. There have now been calls for a joint operation between schools and gardaí, along the lines of road safety campaigns.

In some cases “huge” drug debts are being shouldered by parents of young people in the county and there is also intimidation. “Before it was large towns and cities. But it is coming in now to villages,” Listowel area Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley of Ballylongford in North Kerry said.

He also claimed drugs for sale are being detected in houses every day. He said the solution is to again base local gardaí in every village where they will know what is going on.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty claimed illegal drugs are appearing in “every nook and cranny of the county". She was among a number of members who called for a wider preventative campaign along the lines of the successful road safety campaigns.

“It’s about getting people before they get into the bad habit,” she said. However, it would be “very wrong” to suggest misuse of drugs was confined to young people, she warned.

Castleisland area councillor Charlie Farrelly (Ind) said drugs are in “every village” in his area and a joint promotional drive by the Department of Education and gardaí is needed. Education Minister Norma Foley, who yesterday sent her apologies, is a member of the Kerry JPC.

Kerry’s new Garda chief superintendent Padraic Powell, who was previously in Wicklow, told his first Kerry JPC meeting he did not want the idea to go out that Kerry is “awash with drugs”.

This would not be true, he said. The division’s drugs unit is adequately resourced and there have been a number of key seizures recently. The new Chief Supt said he is already considering a school visits campaign in relation to drugs. A dedicated garda inspector is also being appointed to drive on the campaign against drugs in the division.

Kerry is to be broken down into 61 community areas each with a dedicated garda in charge under the new policing framework, Chief Supt Powell also announced.

There have been 473 detections of possession of drugs for personal use so far in 2022, a decrease of 13% and 84 detection of drugs for sale or supply, an increase of 6% on the whole of 2019, the pre-Covid year, Chief Supt Powell said.

Headline figures for car theft and burglaries were dramatically down after a crackdown by plain clothes units under Supt Fearghal Patwell, the meeting was told.

Theft from vehicles which had blighted tourist areas in 2019 amounted to 36 in 2022, a drop of as much as 70%; burglaries in Kerry were down 37% to 145.