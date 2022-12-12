Proposal to honour Cumann na mBan in the name of Macroom's new bypass roundabout

The suggestion to honour women's contribution in the War of Independence wins cross-party support at Cork County Council
Proposal to honour Cumann na mBan in the name of Macroom's new bypass roundabout

The new roundabout when it was under construction last year just off the old N22 at Glounarig East of Macroom and alongside the new Macroom-Ballyvourney bypass. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 12 Dec, 2022 - 16:59
Sean O’Riordan

A new roundabout on the eastern side of Macroom town in Co Cork could be named after Cumann na mBan if Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) approves the proposal.

If the transport body gives the green light, the public will be asked to decide if the roundabout on the eastern side of the newly opened Macroom bypass should be named in honour of the women’s organisation which provided vital support for the IRA during the War of Independence.

Fianna Fáil councillor Gobnait Moynihan got a lot of support from colleagues when she asked that the roundabout at Coolcower be named in honour of Cumann na mBan. 

She said many women living in the Macroom area who joined Cumann na mBan between 1917 and 1921 smuggled guns for Volunteers under the famous Macroom Cloak.

“These women were an integral part of the battle for freedom, carrying dispatches, collecting funds, and providing support for the Volunteers,” said Ms Moynihan. 

“They took care of men on the run and helped heal the wounds. They also did valuable intelligence work on the enemy’s movements and helped save lives. Their names are rarely mentioned and not recorded in our history books.

My hope is naming the roundabout in honour of them will keep their memory alive. 

Fianna Fáil councillor Deirdre Kelly said: “This would be a fitting tribute to acknowledge their efforts.”

Fine Gael councillor Michael Creed said he had no problem with the motion but that it would be a good idea to put it out for public consultation. “But no matter what we call it, it will always be known [locally] as the Coolcower roundabout,” said Mr Creed.

Fianna Fáil councillor Gillian Coughlan said the men who took part in the struggle for freedom are being commemorated all the time, but the women are not.

Fianna Fáil councillor Gearóid Murphy said the motion was worthy and should be done, “as it’s very important as we are in the decade of commemorations.”

Fine Gael councillor Susan McCarthy, who chairs the county council’s commemorations committee, said: “The role of Cumann na mBan has been very much underplayed. 

We need to start recognising the role of these women at a very crucial point in our history. 

The council’s director of roads Pádraig Barrett said he believed any proposal should be put out for public consultation, while council chief executive Tim Lucey said TII will have to be consulted as it oversees the road.

Read More

Long-awaited Macroom bypass to open later today

More in this section

Garda stock Man dead after fall from roof of farm building in Co Limerick
Marina Market owner lodges detailed appeal against planning refusal Marina Market owner lodges detailed appeal against planning refusal
HSE and hospital apologise as Limerick boy settles legal action for €9m HSE and hospital apologise as Limerick boy settles legal action for €9m
Women#War of IndependencePlace: MacroomPlace: CorkPlace: CoolcowerPerson: Gobnait MoynihanPerson: Gillian CoughlanPerson: Gearoid MurphyPerson: Deirdre KellyPerson: Michael CreedPerson: Susan McCarthyOrganisation: Cumann na mBan
<p>Millstreet, Co Cork. File Picture: Denis Scannell </p>

Man dies in crash between lorry and car outside Millstreet

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.279 s