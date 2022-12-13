Ian Bailey says he has information which may be of use to du Plantier investigation

Ian Bailey has said that he has information which may be of use to the cold case review of the murder of French national Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

Mr Bailey made the comments following a press conference held by gardaí in West Cork where they called for further witnesses to come forward.

Ms du Plantier’s body was found near her holiday home in Toormore, West Cork, on the morning of December 23, 1996. In 2019, Mr Bailey was convicted in absentia by a court in Paris of Ms du Plantier’s murder, but he has always denied having anything to do with it.

Mr Bailey said he is fully supportive of the continuing investigation and of the cold case review of the case.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner Mr Bailey said: “I am fully cognisant of the cold case review, which I had initially called for and the new appeal. I am standing ready to cooperate and assist the cold case review and have certain information which may be of use and interest.

“My full sympathies are with the family of Mme Du Plantier.

My prayer has and will always be that the truth comes out. I have nothing to do with this crime.”

Speaking to members of the media at a press conference in Schull on Monday, Superintendent Joseph Moore from Bantry Garda Station — who is leading the investigation — said he believes that there are still persons who have information on Sophie’s murder who have not yet spoken to gardaí who may not have been in a position to do so 26 years ago and he appealed to any such persons to come forward in strictest confidence.

Supt Moore said that gardaí want to speak to any person who met, spoke with or had any interaction with Ms du Plantier from when she arrived in Ireland on December 20th 1996 to when her body was discovered.

He said new witnesses in the case have been identified on an "almost weekly basis" in Ireland, France and the UK.

“Any person who has knowledge of the period of time must come to An Garda Síochána and let us know exactly what happened at the home and grounds where Sophie lived during those hours on those dates," Supt Moore said.

“I want to speak with any person who was in the Toormore area of Co Cork between December 20 and December 23, 1996, in particular anyone who was driving on the R591 or R592.

“You have to put yourself in the shoes of Sophie’s family. Her grandchildren have never seen their grandmother, her son has been without his mother since he was 15 years of age, it’s time that they came forward and it’s time that they gave us that information and I can guarantee that they will be treated confidentially.”

Supt Moore would not be drawn on whether Mr Bailey is a suspect or person of interest.