New Sophie Toscan du Plantier case witnesses being identified 'on almost weekly basis' 

New witnesses in the Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder have been identified on an "almost weekly basis" in Ireland, France and the UK, a garda superintendent has said.

Yet Gardaí say they believe, 26 years after the French national was murdered, there are still people who could give them key evidence in relation to her death who have not come forward.

Superintendent Joseph Moore from Bantry Garda Station appealed to such people to come forward.

He said gardaí want to speak to any person who met, spoke with or had any interaction with Ms du Plantier from when she arrived in Ireland on December 20 1996 to when her body was discovered outside her holiday home near Toormore, Goleen, West Cork on December 23.

“Any person who has knowledge of the period of time must come to An Garda Síochána and let us know exactly what happened at the home and grounds where Sophie lived during those hours on those dates," he said.

“I want to speak with any person who was in the Toormore area of Co Cork between December 20 and December 23, 1996, in particular anyone who was driving on the R591 or R592.

"You have to put yourself in the shoes of Sophie’s family. Her grandchildren have never seen their grandmother, her son has been without his mother since he was 15 years of age, it’s time that they came forward and it’s time that they gave us that information and I can guarantee that they will be treated confidentially.”

Detective Superintendent Des McTiernan and Superintendent Joseph Moore provide an update to media on the Garda investigation at the Harbour View Hotel, Schull, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Supt Moore would not be drawn on whether Ian Bailey, who was found guilty in absentia of Ms du Plantier’s murder by a French court, is a suspect or person of interest. Mr Bailey has always denied any involvement in Ms du Plantier’s death.

He said the people of the Mizen Peninsula in West Cork have been “fantastic” in supporting the ongoing investigation into the murder.

“They keep coming forward with information and that’s why I believe there is further information out there. There was never a crime of this sort in this area for over 100 years and there hasn’t been since and An Garda Síochána want to solve it," he said.

We want to ensure that we bring justice to Sophie’s family, I don’t agree it’s time to put it to one side, it’s time to solve it.

Detective Superintendent Des McTiernan who is leading a Serious Crime Review of the case said thousands of documents are being examined as part of the review. He said his team is conducting a full review of the investigation and is working closely with the investigative team.

He said that it was not possible to give a timescale to when the review would be completed but that the team would “leave no stone unturned” in their investigations.

Det Supt McTiernan said that the review team will make use of the latest developments in forensic technology to help with the review.

“We are working in very close contact with out colleagues at Forensic Science Ireland and the Garda Technical Bureau so I’m quite happy we are not going to miss any forensic opportunity that potentially exists out there," he said.

Concluding, Supt Moore said: “I would urge persons with information in relation to the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier to please come forward either to the investigation team at Bantry Garda Station at 027 20860, your local garda station or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111. I appeal to people who have information relative to Sophie’s murder not to assume what they know has limited value — let us make that decision — I cannot reiterate that enough.”

