Waterford boy, 7, showed 'strength of character way beyond his years', funeral hears

The funeral of a seven-year-old boy who passed away after a battle with cancer has heard he showed "strength of character way beyond his years".

Danny Norris had returned to his home in Glasha on the border between Tipperary and Waterford earlier this month. His family had won a case against the HSE to secure palliative care in his own home, having spent the last few months in Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin Hospital receiving treatment.

He passed away on Friday morning surrounded by his family. Danny’s white coffin was carried into the Our Lady & St Lawrence Church, Fourmilewater, on Monday morning while some mourners wore Christmas jumpers and Santa hats as had been requested by his family.

Stars, created by his classmates in Ballymacarbry national school, were hung around the church, while Fr Michael Toomey noted that it was the “first time I’ve ever celebrated Mass with a panda” as a plush toy was placed on the altar.

Symbols brought forward included a Nintendo Switch, a photo of Danny's family, a card from his classmates, a Nire Fourmilewater GAA jersey and a Little Blue Heroes medal awarded to Danny by the Gardaí.

A zookeeper outfit and a turtle were also brought forward to represent Danny’s love of animals, particularly pandas.

A statement read on behalf of the family stated: “What can we say about Danny? He had a heart of gold and a will of iron. He made an impression on everyone we met. He showed strength of character way beyond his years. He was bright, funny and had an ability to say exactly what was on his mind which was a formidable combination.

“Danny touched the hearts of everyone he encountered.

Danny, it has been a privilege. We are all the better for having had you in our lives. You are forever loved and you will be missed.

Fr Toomey noted: “Everything seems wrong, this is not how it was meant to be. Danny’s storybook was filled with love and laughter, with family and friends. Nothing I can say can reverse the pain you are feeling.

“He had a wise old head on such a young pair of shoulders. He could easily read a person in but a moment.

“He once showed his love while on a trip to a petting zoo, when his older brother Shay was looking forward to petting the rabbits, but they were not allowing it on that day.

“Danny had a cunning plan. He would use his condition finely to his advantage. He took off his hat to show off his bald shiny head and it melted the hearts of the staff. It melted the hearts of the staff and the petting took place.

What made him such a formidable character was not his illness. This was not what defined him — it was his strength of character which defined his illness.

Fr Toomey said Danny "rewrote the rulebook" taking on board every treatment and that he "never complained".

"He was wise, he often insisted in having the treatment in his buggy because he once realized that if he ended up in bed he was staying. He always wanted to come home and be in his own bed.

“To Danny, on behalf of all of us here we just want to say ‘thank you’. Thank you for touching our lives, for being the character you are and for the millions of memories you left us and the hundreds of pandas who went with you. Thank you for being a part of the story of our lives. Keep that lovely smile as you now look at the face of God. May he rest in peace.”