Five arrested after 15 dogs, three horses, caravans and drugs seized in Tipperary

Fifteen dogs and three horses were rescued by the ISPCA during the search.

Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 21:57
Rebecca Laffan

Five people have been arrested in Tipperary following a joint-agency search operation at a number of premises in Clonmel.

The search was conducted by Gardaí from the Clonmel District with assistance from the Garda Armed Support Unit, the Public Order Unit and the Garda Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit.

Personnel from the Irish Defence Forces based in Cork, Revenue Customs Service and the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) also assisted in the operation.

"During the course of the searches, three caravans which are suspected to have been stolen were seized by gardaí," said a garda spokesperson.

"A quantity of suspected controlled drugs was also seized by Gardaí, with an estimated street value of €2,000."

Fifteen dogs and three horses were rescued by the ISPCA, it was added.

"Five persons (three males and two females) were arrested during the course of the operation. All five were detained in Garda stations in the Tipperary Division."

A male and two females have since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

Two men remain detained at this time, and investigations are ongoing.

