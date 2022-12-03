Taoiseach leads tributes to former TD Michael Collins

Taoiseach Micheàl Martin has led tributes to former TD and councillor Michael Collins.

Mr Collins was an uncle of current Limerick TD and junior minister Niall Collins and brother of former minister and MEP Gerard.

In a statement, Mr Martin said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of the death of Michael Collins, former Cathaoirleach of Limerick County Councillor and TD for the Limerick West Dáil constituency.

Mr Colllins was first elected as a Fianna Fáil TD for Limerick West in 1997, taking the seat held for many years by his brother Gerard, a seat originally won by his father, James, in 1948.

He was re-elected in 2002.

Mr Martin said Mr Collins was an engaging, warm and hard-working public representative, a man committed to his electorate and constituency.

“He worked tirelessly and diligently on their behalf, both in his capacity as councillor and later as TD. Michael advocated forcefully for Limerick city and county and the wider mid-west region,” he said.

“On my own behalf, and on behalf of the Fianna Fáil organisation, I offer my sincere condolences to Michael’s wife Una, his son Cllr James, daughters Michelle and Deirdre, brothers former TD, Minister and MEP Gerard and Seán, sister Mary and the wider Collins family, including his nephew Minister of State Niall, and his 10 grandchildren,” he added.