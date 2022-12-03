Taoiseach leads tributes to former TD Michael Collins

In a statement, Mr Martin said he was 'deeply saddened' to learn of the death of Michael Collins, former Cathaoirleach of Limerick County Councillor and TD for the Limerick West
Taoiseach leads tributes to former TD Michael Collins

Michael Collins elected in Limerick West was cheered on by his wife Una at the count centre at Limerick Racecourse in 2002. - Picture: Kieran Clancy.

Sat, 03 Dec, 2022 - 20:30
Daniel McConnell Political Editor

Taoiseach Micheàl Martin has led tributes to former TD and councillor Michael Collins.

Mr Collins was an uncle of current Limerick TD and junior minister Niall Collins and brother of former minister and MEP Gerard.

In a statement, Mr Martin said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of the death of Michael Collins, former Cathaoirleach of Limerick County Councillor and TD for the Limerick West Dáil constituency.

Mr Colllins was first elected as a Fianna Fáil TD for Limerick West in 1997, taking the seat held for many years by his brother Gerard, a seat originally won by his father, James, in 1948. 

He was re-elected in 2002.

Mr Martin said Mr Collins was an engaging, warm and hard-working public representative, a man committed to his electorate and constituency. 

“He worked tirelessly and diligently on their behalf, both in his capacity as councillor and later as TD. Michael advocated forcefully for Limerick city and county and the wider mid-west region,” he said.

“On my own behalf, and on behalf of the Fianna Fáil organisation, I offer my sincere condolences to Michael’s wife Una, his son Cllr James, daughters Michelle and Deirdre, brothers former TD, Minister and MEP Gerard and Seán, sister Mary and the wider Collins family, including his nephew Minister of State Niall, and his 10 grandchildren,” he added.

More in this section

'If you live here, you belong here': Hundreds gather in Fermoy for rally in support of refugees 'If you live here, you belong here': Hundreds gather in Fermoy for rally in support of refugees
Cork's Marina Market owners in talks to buy historic Douglas Village shopping centre Cork's Marina Market owners in talks to buy historic Douglas Village shopping centre
'Lights out for Dursey' as stalled cable car repairs force islanders to quit 'Lights out for Dursey' as stalled cable car repairs force islanders to quit
<p>Katelynn O'Driscoll, 16, was last seen in the city on Wednesday, November 30</p>

Gardaí appeal for information on whereabouts of missing Cork teen

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.237 s