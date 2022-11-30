Missing Cork woman Tina Satchwell's family appeal for information on her 50th birthday

On missing Cork woman Tina Satchwell's 50th birthday, her sister has appealed for “even the smallest clue” that could help solve the mystery of her disappearance.

Mrs Satchwell vanished in March 2017 and her disappearance has become like a cold case, Teresa Dingivan said, but her family is still hoping that they will find her.

“Someone out there knows something. Someone knows what happened to Tina, someone had a hand in her disappearance,” Ms Dingivan said.

“Even the smallest clue could help. There has been no update, no news... it’s like a cold case at this stage.

“I’m at a loss to know where she is. My mind goes over and over it every day. Is she still out there?

“We want to know where she is, we want to find her. Her family needs some peace.”

Mrs Satchwell is described as kind, bubbly, sociable and devoted to her family and her dogs.

She vanished from the home she shared with her husband, Richard Satchwell, on Grattan St in Youghal, Co Cork, on March 20, 2017.

She was last seen in public at a car boot sale in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, with Mr Satchwell, the day before she vanished.

Richard Satchwell speaking of the disappearance of his wife Tina Satchwell on 'The Ray D'Arcy Show'. Tina Satchwell was last seen in public with her husband at a car boot sale in Cork. Picture: RTÉ via RTÉ Player

She was reportedly last seen by her husband at 10am on March 20, 2017, when she is said to have asked him to go food shopping in the nearby town of Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

She was not at their home when he returned a few hours later and he presumed she had gone to stay with her family in Fermoy, he said.

Four days later, he reported her missing.

Despite a large-scale garda investigation, including studying hours of CCTV footage and searches off the coast and in woodland in east Cork, no trace has been found of Mrs Satchwell.

“We’re going up to six years in March that she’s missing,” Ms Dingivan said. “We take each day and each week as it comes. Hopefully, we’ll find something. It’s the not knowing that’s harder than anything.

“If she is with us, wouldn’t she let us know that she’s OK? She would never put her family through this worry and heartache.

“We’re a close family. Tina is our baby sister, the youngest of the girls.

“We’re always there for each other. She would know that she can come to us with anything.”

Ms Dingivan said they still have a 'bit' of hope as without hope they have nothing.

“We’re putting an appeal out again,” she said.

“I’m pleading with anyone, please, please come forward if you have any information. We’ve put out appeals far and wide on social media, her missing posts are even being shared in America.

“But she never left Ireland. She didn’t have any ID with her, no money was spent from her account.”

Gardaí investigated 400 lines of inquiry, studied 100 hours of CCTV footage, searched the coast off Youghal, searched woodland, and took 170 statements throughout the investigation.

They also searched CCTV footage from all Irish ports and airports, including those in the North in collaboration with the Police Service of Northern Ireland, but found no signs of Mrs Satchwell leaving the island.

British police also found no sign of the missing woman at their ports and airports or in places in the UK where she once lived.

A garda spokesperson said officers continue to investigate and appeal for information in tracing the whereabouts of Tina Satchwell.

Tina is described as 5’7”, of medium build with blonde shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant they think it may be, should contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.