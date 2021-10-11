Missing Cork woman's sister vows never to stop searching for her

Tina Satchwell's sister Teresa said: “It’s horrendous not knowing where she is. Not being able to share birthdays with her or Christmas."
Tina Satchwell disappeared from her home in Youghal, east Cork, on March 20, 2017.

Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 18:31
Liz Dunphy

A missing Cork woman’s sister has vowed to never stop searching for her and appealed for anyone with information to contact gardaí.

Tina Satchwell disappeared from her home in Youghal, east Cork, on March 20, 2017.

Despite extensive searches, no trace has been found of the “bubbly and kind” woman who is “missed desperately” by her family, her sister Teresa Dingivan said.

“It’s hard. It’s as if time has stood still for almost five years,” Ms Dingivan said.

“It’s horrendous not knowing where she is. Not being able to share birthdays with her or Christmas. There’s just a hole.” 

Now, a search is underway in woodland in Kildare for two other women missing since the 1990s, Deirdre Jacob, 18, and Jo Jo Dullard, 21, following cold case reviews.

Ms Dingivan said that as long as she’s alive, she will never stop searching for her own “baby sister”.

“Tina’s case will never be forgotten, as long as there’s breath in my body. We live in hope that we’ll find her. Wherever she is.

“One wish me and my family have is to have closure on where she is. We want answers.

“She’s had a helping hand in disappearing. That’s the only way I can put it. She was well-loved, well-cared for, we’re a very close family. You wouldn’t just get up and leave everything.

“If anyone knows anything about Tina, if anyone knows where she is, please contact gardaí or the family. 

We are desperate for answers. We’re missing her. All we want is our sister back.

Tina’s husband Richard Satchwell was the last known person to see her alive. He reported her disappearance to gardaí four days later.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Satchwell said: “The guards are still investigating, that’s all I know. I’m absolutely in the dark like everyone else.

“But any opportunity should be taken to renew an appeal for information on Tina.” 

He said that life without his wife has been “difficult.” “I just go day-to-day. All you can do is keep going.

“I do know cold case investigators are looking into it. I just keep hoping, that’s all I can do, that something comes to light."

Missing peoplePlace: CorkPlace: YoughalPerson: Tina Satchwell
Family Notices