Gardaí investigate 'sustained assault' near Blarney that left man with significant injuries

It is understood that gardaí are waiting for medical clearance before interviewing the victim of the assault
A section of the walkway was sealed off for a full technical examination by Garda forensic experts File picture: Dan Linehan

Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 11:54
Eoin English

A garda investigation has been launched after a young man was found badly beaten on a quiet nature walkway on the outskirts of Cork city last night.

A passing motorist raised the alarm after finding the man, aged 22, lying on the side of the Clogheenmilcon walkway, just outside Blarney sometime between midnight and 1am.

The man had sustained what have been described as “significant injuries” arising out of what one source described as what could only have been a “sustained assault”.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene, and the man was removed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

A section of the walkway was sealed off for a full technical examination by Garda forensic experts. No arrests have been made, but gardaí said their investigation is ongoing.

It is understood that they are waiting for medical clearance before interviewing the victim of the assault to establish how he came to be in the area at the time, to identify the motive for the attack, and to also identify the attackers.

