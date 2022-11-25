Cashel Palace Hotel owners' development plans spark backlash

Plans for hotel development close to the Rock of Cashel has sparked a backlash due to its proximity to the landmark site and potential impact on its Unesco World Heritage Site nomination.

Archaeologists and locals have objected to the application for 28 hotel bedrooms in two one-and-a-half-storey blocks on the southern slopes of the Rock of Cashel in Tipperary.

The planning application was submitted by Marymount Assets Limited, which owns the luxurious Cashel Palace Hotel.

The current application follows a previous bid in 2021 for a similar project which was subsequently withdrawn due to a significant number of objections from locals.

Archaeologist Dr Patrick Gleeson has conducted extensive research on the Rock of Cashel and said the proposed development would be “detrimental” to the site’s bid for World Heritage status as well as impacting historical remains in the area.

“To put this in context, this is equivalent to proposing a development adjacent to Ráith na Ríg at the Hill of Tara or mere metres from the great mound at Newgrange, the drastic effects that such a development would have on the integrity of these respective overall complexes and their landscape settings should be readily apparent,” he said.

Dr Gleeson said the development would separate the Rock of Cashel furthermore from its landscape setting and undermine the principles of integrity and authenticity that need to be established for Unecso inscription.

“The issue with this development is that it would necessitate destroying a good deal of the archaeology that exists within the footprint of the development area, and further facilitating the urban environment of Cashel town encroaching even more on the royal complex and landscape setting of the rock,” he said.

He said the development on the site would interfere with “precious” and “integral” archaeological evidence that forms the basis for Cashel’s Unesco nomination as a “royal site”.

“Like the vast majority of archaeology, the remains of the royal complex exist now principally below ground. Yet it is this royal heritage in large part that Cashel would be nominated for Unesco as a ‘royal site’ and remains of this complex are highly likely to survive, as our work has shown,” he said.

Local Fine Gael councillor Declan Burgess said he was “concerned” about the plans.

“This application isn’t the first of its kind and will need to appreciate the impact this will have on the historical and archaeological value of this location. Development for development’s sake can be damaging to the overall aim of the area,” he said.

Mr Burgess said the Rock of Cashel's bid for Unesco status is an exciting period for the town and the wider Tipperary community.

“It’s a positive message for tourism and jobs and recognises the Rock of Cashel’s historical value. This planning permission needs to be examined very carefully so we protect the Rock of Cashel’s landscape and its integrity,” he said.

A spokesperson for Cashel Palace Hotel said it would not be commenting on the application.

In July, the Rock of Cashel was among three Irish applications to be included in the new World Heritage Tentative List for Ireland, along with the Valentia Island transatlantic cable and the Passage Tomb landscape in Sligo.

Tipperary County Council will accept submissions on the application up until November 28 and a decision is expected on December 19.