VQ makes bid to become Cork's best neighbourhood

A historic part of Cork’s north inner city has launched an ambitious strategy to become the liveliest, most sustainable, cultured and well-connected neighbourhood in Ireland.

The VQ, which represents the area centred on MacCurtain St, and stretching from Coburg St to the north docklands, and from the north channel of the Lee to St Luke’s, set out its vision as it launched its first business plan on Wednesday.

It includes working with Cork City Council and the National Transport Authority to ensure the smooth delivery of the massive MacCurtain St public realm and public transport upgrade project, which is due to start next year, but also includes examining the potential for using MacCurtain St, Harley St and sections of the northern quays as festival and performance spaces.

Chair of the VQ board Ciarán O'Connor said he was delighted to unveil the details — the culmination of almost two years of work.

“We have come a long way from what was an amalgamation of traders on MacCurtain St with a common vision, through the appointment of a director of operations, to the point now of unveiling a strategy with a unified goal,” he said.

“We are part of a great city, made up largely of individual traders. There is healthy 'coorpetition', as I call it. We co-operate but we are in competition, and that leads to healthy relationships.

“And this strategy is the platform that will help the emerging new MacCurtain St and surrounds to develop.”

Work on the multi-million euro MacCurtain St public realm and public transport upgrade is already under way on the northern quays. It is expected to cause significant disruption on MacCurtain St when works starts there next year.

But those involved in the VQ said once the project is complete, they will use the “world-class public realm” as part of their plans to develop a “thriving business community in a wider bustling city — Ireland’s most progressive urban village set within one of Europe’s great smaller cities”.

The VQ’s director of operations Shane Clarke set out several strategic priorities for next year, which include working with the local government and State agencies to ensure the smooth delivery of the new public realm, working with various agencies to make the area one of the city’s top dining, cultural and visitor neighbourhoods, and on the promotion of its late-night economy to make the area central to the Guinness Jazz, Cork to Fork, and the Cork Whiskey Fest, and the building of community links to make the area more older person and family-friendly.

The VQ also plans to work with eco-groups and the various educational bodies in the district, where thousands of people go to school or college daily, to explore employment and apprenticeship opportunities, and to work with Irish Rail and BusConnects on school transport plans.

The public realm project will remove about 70% of through traffic from MacCurtain St, which is home to shops, hotels, a theatre, award-winning bars and restaurants, and several major employers, including Starwood Hotels, with hundreds of workers based in the Penrose Wharf business park, while KPMG, EY and Apple are among the large employers based in new office blocks at nearby Penrose Dock and Horgan’s Quay near Kent train station.