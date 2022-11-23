Emergency services at scene of another fire at Cork's R&H Hall site

Emergency services attended the scene of a fire at a commercial unit in the docklands area of Cork City overnight.
The city fire brigade responded to a "well-developed" fire at the site of the former R&H Hall offices shortly after 2am.
Five units of the fire brigade attended the scene.
🚨 Blue Watch are currently having a busy night shift with numerous calls.— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) November 23, 2022
It is the second fire at the former R&H Hall site in recent weeks, with crews having responded to a "small fire" which broke out at a grain store on Thursday, November 10.
In January of 2021, a blaze broke out in an old commercial unit on the site.
There have been no reports of casualties in any of these incidents.
The buildings are owned by local developers O'Callaghan Properties, who also own the iconic redbrick Odlums building as well as the H&H Hall towers themselves.