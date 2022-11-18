Killarney buskers to be banned from swearing and repeating same song

Shopkeepers and those working in offices are not happy with performers singing the same song or playing the same tune "over and over again".
A busker entertains on Main St in Killarney, Co Kerry, in 2020. Picture: Don MacMonagle

Fri, 18 Nov, 2022 - 20:00
Anne Lucey in Killarney

Street performers in Killarney are set to be banned from using offensive language — and singing the same song over and over.

The new draft bylaws governing street performance are the first of their kind in Killarney and are needed to bring “harmony” to the tourist town, a senior council manager told a municipal district meeting.

The meeting heard that while street entertainment is part of the Killarney experience, for decades there have been complaints about noise levels as well as the quality of some performances. Shopkeepers and those working in offices are not happy with performers singing the same song or playing the same tune "over and over again", often with the music being amplified.

Under the new laws, “a street performer must not use lewd, offensive, or racist language or conduct (including song lyrics) as part of his/her act”.

All street performances are now to be limited to two hours in the one location. Performers will then have to move “more than 50m" in order to continue.

In an attempt to address the vexed question of quality and repetition, the draft bylaws also stated: “A street performer who plays music and sings songs must have a sufficient repertoire to avoid constant repetition.” 

Fines and 'designated areas'

Gardaí, as well as council enforcement officers, will be able to monitor the performances and impose fixed charge notice fines of €75 for those in breach of the laws.

Performers who end up in the District Court can be fined up to €1,500.

The laws are accompanied with a map of “designated areas" which include Kenmare Place near the Jarvey stand, all of Main St and High St, Plunkett St and College St as far as the courthouse, and New St as far as the Bank of Ireland.

There are to be no performances outside those streets “permit or no permit”, and it will all have to stop at 9pm and cannot begin before 11am, Paul Neary, acting director of services, said.

He also said 80 decibels is the noise limit, and this will be monitored with equipment and mobile phone apps.

Along with musicians, street circus acts will also have to have a permit. However, fortune tellers and people offering temporary hair plaits and tattoos are exempt from having to pay the annual permit, which will cost €30.

