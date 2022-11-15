'Wonderful lioness' Vicky Phelan left her mark on the world, Cork mourners say

“I reckon you’ll mention her name in 15-20 years’ time and people will know [her legacy].”

Those were the words of Benita White, one of hundreds of members of the public who queued to sign a book of condolences opened in Cork City to allow people to pay their respects to CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan.

“She’s definitely left a mark on the world — and not just on our island," Ms White added.

People queue to sign of the book of condolences at Cork City Hall on Tuesday. Picture: David Creedon

The death of Ms Phelan, who had been terminally ill for a number of years, led to an outpouring of grief when it was announced on Monday.

She had led the fight for justice after she was one of more than 200 women who were falsely given the all clear for cervical cancer.

The people of Cork who went to City Hall on Tuesday to pay their respects were full of admiration for all that Vicky Phelan achieved.

“She was a great woman, she’ll never be forgotten,” said Rosarie Hawkes, who travelled from Bishopstown to sign the book.

“She fought so well,” Ms Hawkes added as her eyes became teary. “She nearly got to another Christmas. She was one of those people you didn’t think she was going to die.”

'Never forgotten'

Among the signatures written in the book of condolences were the phrases “rest in power”, “never forgotten” and “very proud”.

The book will be available to sign in Cork City Hall between Monday and Friday from 9am to 5pm for two weeks.

Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde and Ann Doherty at the signing the book of condolences for Vicky Phelan. Picture: David Creedon

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Deirdre Forde opened the signing and said: “I’m very honoured that I can pay respects on behalf of the people of Cork to a wonderful lioness of a lady. I don’t think her ilk comes around that often and therefore we revere her all the more.

“We all felt we knew Vicky even though we hadn’t met her physically,” she added.

“I believe really the likes of Vicky only come along every now and then and her legacy will live on.

What a journey she’s had, so tragic in some ways and yet she made light of her own pain so that she could fight the good fight and we honour her for that.”

Jack Fleming of the Glen in Cork City also signed the book of condolences. He said she “took on the system”, “fought the good fight” and her legacy will “not be forgotten”.

Jack Fleming from The Glen said Vicky Phelan 'took on the system', 'fought the good fight' and her legacy will 'not be forgotten'. Picture: David Creedon

“It was very sad and hard to get over it,” he said about hearing the news of her passing on Monday. “She was one of our own, like.”

Many who came to pay their respects, while visibly upset by Ms Phelan’s passing, were quick to stress their enormous sense of pride in her tireless activism.

‘Empty space’

Fellow campaigner Stephen Teap vowed to continue the campaign started by Ms Phelan, saying her death had left "a massive empty space" beside her family and friends that may never again be filled.

Mr Teap, whose wife Irene died of cervical cancer in 2017, said the reality of the loss of Ms Phelan has only just begun to begun to set in.

“We're now waking up to the realisation that our friend is no longer at the end of that phone, our friend won't be returning our calls anymore,” he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

He said having her as a friend for the past few years meant a great deal to him and his family.

We had a great friendship. Anyone that's met Vicky knows too well what an incredible personality she had, and how easy it is to talk to her. Everybody is going to miss her an awful lot.”

Somewhere along the way he had been “blindsided by Vicky’s strength” and had forgotten this day would come.

“There is an awful lot of work to be done today. There's still a shift in that culture within our healthcare system that needs to be changed, there's still a minority within the system that try and hold it up.

“She started the process, and she's now handed it over to us, and there's plenty of us here,” he added.