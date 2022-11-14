'Thank you for your bravery': Irish Examiner readers pay tribute to Vicky Phelan

As the country mourns the loss of Vicky Phelan, our readers have been sharing their tributes
'Thank you for your bravery': Irish Examiner readers pay tribute to Vicky Phelan

Vickey Phelan at the National Book Awards. 

Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 13:20

Our online book of condolence is open where readers can pay tribute to Vicky Phelan, who has passed away aged 48. Please let us know what Vicky meant to you. 

The common thread from our readers is admiration for a woman who refused to back down in the face of the fight for her life.

Patricia observed her enjoying dinner recently, noting that there was "something about her". Derek Farrell met her at a train station, throwing his arms around her to give her a hug of gratitude. "She seemed embarrassed," he says. Mary O'Hara says, "You should not have had to do the endless hours of campaigning alongside dealing so bravely with your own illness. But because you did many women will be saved." 

For more tributes to Vicky, read the entries below

Read More

'A woman of extraordinary courage': CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan dies 

More in this section

Five Christmas experiences you can still book for the festive season Five Christmas experiences you can still book for the festive season
Christmas markets 2022: The best spots for festive fun in Cork, Galway and more Christmas markets 2022: The best spots for festive fun in Cork, Galway and more
'Keep learning about your brain!': CERN physicist Dr Claire Lee shares her ADHD journey 'Keep learning about your brain!': CERN physicist Dr Claire Lee shares her ADHD journey
#Vicky Phelan
'Thank you for your bravery': Irish Examiner readers pay tribute to Vicky Phelan

A Place In The Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.213 s