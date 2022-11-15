Councillors demand a debrief on Cork City traffic chaos

Cork’s city councillors have demanded a full debrief on road works and changes to traffic movements in the city centre as the council struggles with rising congestion.

It follows an unsuccessful attempt by Cllr Paudie Dineen to secure a suspension of standing orders at Monday’s city council meeting to discuss the gridlock.

He said councillors were being “bombarded by phone calls” from constituents complaining about the traffic problems.

“A discussion is needed tonight about this. I think it’s important,” he said.

Traffic at Parnell Place, Cork City approaching the junction with Merchant's Quay, on November 4. Picture: Larry Cummins

But councillors voted against the move after the chair of the council’s roads and transportation strategic policy committee Cllr Des Cahill said they are set to get a full debrief from senior roads engineers on the issue on December 17.

“We will get a full debrief in relation to the City Centre Movement Strategy, the reason behind a lot of the problems, and the timeframe for certain works which are adding to the problem. A lot of the questions may be answered at that,” he said.

Motorists have blamed ongoing roadworks on the city’s northern quays, combined with changes to traffic flow associated with the regeneration of MacCurtain St, to deliver bus, cycling and pedestrian infrastructure, for much of the city centre rush-hour gridlock.

The project has led to major traffic management changes along Anderson’s Quay, Camden Quay, Penrose Quay, Merchant's Quay, Patrick’s Quay including Christy Ring Bridge, Lavitt’s Quay, Mulgrave Road, Devonshire Street and Cathedral Walk.

The overall scheme will culminate in the restoration of two-way traffic to MacCurtain St, along with major public realm upgrades.

But last month, real-time data from GPS firm TomTom showed congestion around Cork is now higher than pre-Covid levels.

The junction at Brian Boru St / MacCurtain St on November 4. Two-way traffic was introduced on the street in recent weeks. Picture: Larry Cummins

The Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday in the last week of October were busier than the same days in 2019 for both mornings and evening, but Tuesday was the worst day. The Friday evening was only slightly better than the same day before the pandemic years.

The city council confirmed traffic across the city has now reached pre-Covid levels on midweek days, with the return to office work and increased college-related commuting all contributing to the problem.

But it warned: “The existing city street network does not have further capacity to accommodate increasing private car usage.”

In a statement, it said with the continuing increase in population and economic activity in the city, travel will continue to grow and the “rapid delivery” of schemes such as the MacCurtain St project scheme is needed to give people a viable, efficient bus service, as the continuing development of new cycling and walking infrastructure will also encourage a shift to more sustainable modes of transport and the move away from private car usage.