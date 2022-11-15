Solar compact bins project unlikely to be expanded throughout Cork

The pilot project in Cobh for ‘smart’ solar-operated bins that compact waste and send out messages when they’re full is unlikely to be expanded to other parts of Cork county.

Sinn Féin councillor Danielle Twomey called for the bins to be rolled-out all over the county, but despite getting significant support from colleagues she failed to get a positive response from officials.

Ms Twomey said the bins are being used successfully by several other local authorities in Ireland and throughout Europe because they have significant advantages.

These include reduced frequency of waste collections, cleaner and more hygienic public spaces, a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, and savings in operational waste collection costs.

“In my own district of East Cork, we have a resource issue regarding outdoor staff. On every occasion that all of the councillors in the region have requested more bins to manage our litter problem, we have been told there's a deficiency in staff numbers to maintain and clean additional bins. Solar compact bins solve this problem on two fronts, they are emptied less frequently and hold more rubbish,” Ms Twomey said.

Lifting equipment

She was informed that as the bins are heavier than normal special lifting equipment had to be put on council trucks, which added to the cost of collections.

Ms Twomey retorted that funding could be obtained under the Infrastructure Support Grant Scheme from the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications for such equipment and the local authority should seek this. She also suggested that private companies would be willing to sponsor the bins.

Council chief executive Tim Lucey said a report would be given to councillors shortly on the pilot scheme in Cobh and added “I suspect the report will say they are not good value for money".

Fianna Fáil councillor Audrey Buckley described the response as “very disappointing,” adding that Dublin has used solar bins for a number of years.

Green councillor Liam Quaide maintained compactor bins would reduce the amount of waste left next to conventional bins by people who find them overflowing.

Fine Gael councillor Susan McCarthy said litter was becoming a serious issue in her hometown of Midleton, which with a 15,000 population “only has a couple of bins on the main street.” “Other local authorities are doing it and they also have challenges with staffing and finance,” she said.

“It’s our job to keep public spaces clean. A computer programme sends message to area offices that they’re full,” Independent councillor Marcia D’Alton said.

Cobh-based Labour councillor Cathal Rasmussen said councillors in his area, and the public, are "very happy" with the new bins.