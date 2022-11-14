Wind and rain warning for Cork, Kerry, and Waterford

There is a chance of spot flooding in some areas while winds are expected to reach gusts of 70 to 100km/h
The national forecaster warned of a wet and windy evening ahead with spells of heavy rain. Picture: Andy Gibson

Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 16:19
Michelle McGlynn

A status yellow wind and rain warning has been issued for parts of Munster.

Met Éireann issued the warning for counties Cork, Kerry, and Waterford.

It came into effect at 4pm and will remain in place until 11.30pm tonight.

The national forecaster warned of a wet and windy evening ahead with spells of heavy rain.

There is a chance of spot flooding in some areas while winds are expected to reach gusts of 70 to 100km/h.

Elsewhere in the country, outbreaks of rain will continue to push in to the west and southwest, gradually extending across the country.

As the rain tracks northeastwards, it will become dry for a time but will be followed by further showers.

On Tuesday morning, rain will clear in the northeast leading to a mainly bright day.

Occasional showers will push in from the southwest as the day goes on, mainly affecting Munster, Connacht, and south Leinster.

