Bertie wishes for Cork's special birthday girl

A very special lady got a very special message from her “political crush” yesterday to mark her 100th birthday.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern sent a personalised video message to a lifelong admirer of his, Sheila O’Regan, as she was feted by family and friends at home near White’s Cross , on the northern outskirts of Cork City, on her milestone birthday.

Sheila, who never smoked or drank, said the message from Bertie was the icing on the cake.

Congratulating her on reaching her 100th birthday, Mr Ahern said he hoped she had a great day of celebrations, surrounded by her family and friends, but he cautioned: “My advice to you, since you gave up the drink for 100 years, don’t start celebrating with the alcohol now.” Sheila who - thanks to great family and community support - lives independently, was born the fifth of eight children in Farran, Cork in 1922.

She had seven children – sadly, Richie, passed away in 2019 —, she is a grandmother of 24, and a great grandmother of 32.

She never owned or wore a pair of runners, even though she walked every road in Whites Cross, Ballyphillip and Rathcooney, and didn’t need a walking aid until she was 95.

She loved walking and dancing in her youth, loves the outdoor life and gardening in particular, and has always loved a good cup of tea and chat.

Sheila O'Regan celebrating her birthday with neighbours.

She met her beloved husband, Roger O’Regan in 1942 at a dance in Coachford, and they were married in September 1944. Sheila was 22, Roger was 16 years older.

They married in Springhill Church, Glanmire, and their wedding reception was held in her mother’s cottage in Ballyphillip, near White's Cross, where cake, tea, and sandwiches were laid out on two tables in the kitchen.

Roger suffered ill health and was in and out of work a lot. He died in 1971, aged 65, leaving Sheila a widow, aged 49, with seven children aged between 25 and eight.

But Sheila, who worked as a housekeeper for various families, and who remembers earning 16 shillings a week, said she always did what she could to provide for her children.

Longevity is in her DNA. Her parents, Paddy and Philomena Wallace both lived long and healthy lives, Paddy dying at the age of 94, followed by Philomena, who died at the age of 93.