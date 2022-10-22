Bertie Ahern: Irish might view UK crisis as 'bit of craic' but economic stability is important

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern has admitted that he understands why Irish people are taking "a bit of craic" out of the political instability across the water, whilst warning that it is in Ireland's interest to see a functioning Government in the UK.

Mr Ahern made his comments to Newstalk following the resignation this week of Prime Minister Liz Truss after just 44 days in the role.

A leadership contest is now underway with former prime minister Boris Johnson joined in the race by former chancellor Rishi Sunak as well as Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt.

Mr Ahern told The Hard Shoulder that he didn't blame Irish people " for taking some satisfaction out of watching what's going on."

However, he stresses that we have to be mindful of the importance of the British economy to Ireland.

"A lot of our people are over there; we do a huge amount of financial insurance, aviation, business, not to mind our food sector... so many sectors. The stability and the strength of the British economy is a huge knock-on effect to employment here, and to our ability to run a good economy.

While people can take a bit of craic out of it, I understand, but we have to be mindful that we need to see a functioning government."

Mr Ahern says the next British prime minister has to be the best candidate for the job.

"I assume they'll want to see this put to bed as quickly as possible, and they'll want to not put it to bed just to have more problems," he said.

I think in any political strategy that a big party, and a famous party like the Tories, would be to get it right this time and get stability for two years.

They have to get a new leader in place, and presumably they'll probably leave the chancellor where he is, and they'll probably re-shuffle again.

Each time that they've changed since Theresa May has left, it has been 'winner takes all'; and the winner has put into all of the key positions the people who supported them regardless of their capacity or capabilities for senior office."

Mr Ahern said such an approach has created "enormous difficulties" for the Conservative Party.

"I think whoever comes in, whether it is Rishi [Sunak] or Penny [Mordaunt] - I can't see Boris, but you never know - that they put together a team that's going to be there for two years and try and get stability.

"Stability seems to be the name of the game, and they should be putting their best people in."