Premier Inn to open on site of Cork's old Moore's Hotel by the summer 

Site of 187-bed hotel on Morrison's Quay had been declared derelict in 2018
The official 'topping out' ceremony of the Premier Inn development at Morrison's Quay, Cork, with representatives of the Elliott Group, Whitbread, Greenleaf, Warren Private and other members of the design team and contractors. Picture: Denis Minihane

Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 18:00
Eoin English

A new €30m hotel which is being developed on the site of a former landmark Cork City hotel is on course to welcome its first guests by next summer.

The news was confirmed by the developers of the new 187-bed Premier Inn on Morrison’s Quay as they marked the ‘topping out’ of the main construction phase of the building on the site of the former Moore’s Hotel.

Brendan Heas, the former proprietor of Moore’s Hotel, who has provided the development team with historical photos of the building, was among the guests at the ‘topping out’ ceremony.

Moore’s Hotel ceased trading in 2005. The building was then used for a time by the Cork School of Music while its current city centre building was being developed but it then fell into dereliction.

It was formally declared derelict in 2018, was later sold and cleared for redevelopment, with building work on the Premier Inn project beginning in September 2021.

The development and construction teams, who were also involved in the successful conservation and handover of the first Premier Inn in Ireland, on George’s Street in Dublin last November, said they have made great strides since to preserve the buildings on the Morrison’s Quay site.

Construction work continuing on the Premier Inn development on Morrison's Quay: The 187-bed hotel will have a restaurant and public bar, along with three new own-door office buildings. Picture Denis Minihane
Construction work continuing on the Premier Inn development on Morrison's Quay: The 187-bed hotel will have a restaurant and public bar, along with three new own-door office buildings. Picture Denis Minihane

The facade has been covered by scaffolding and the developers said now that they have reached the highest point of the development, they are looking forward to revealing the buildings in the coming weeks as the focus switches to extensive internal works.

Once it opens next summer, the 187-bed hotel will have a restaurant and public bar, along with three new own-door office buildings.

Darragh Elliott, managing director of the Elliott Group, thanked the on-site team for their work on the project.

“A strong team has been built in Cork under the leadership of Will Leahy, our regional director in Munster. We’re excited to be starting new projects in the region in the coming weeks, which demonstrates our long-term commitment to Cork and the wider Munster region,” he said.

Matt Gent, the development manager for Premier Inn in Ireland, said the new Cork hotel would soon become the most westerly Premier Inn in their network.

“Given the excellent city centre location, the wide appeal of the Premier Inn brand, and the high occupancy we are experiencing across our network, I am sure the new Cork Premier Inn will be an extremely popular choice for our guests when the hotel opens,” he said.

Place: CorkOrganisation: Premier Inn
