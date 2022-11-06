Hundreds attend Cork protest in support of homebirth access

More than 400 people travelled to a protest in support of homebirth access for rural areas in Cork City, including from Kerry, Limerick, Clare, and West Cork.

Protesters called for access to this public service to remain unchanged for rural women, at a gathering organised by the Birthright Alliance Ireland.

A HSE recommendation to limit access to women living in areas from where an ambulance could reach a maternity hospital in 30 minutes is under consideration.

Protest co-organiser Kara Spratt gave birth to four children through the Cork homebirth service.

“The overriding feeling there today was immense gratitude for the service and so much love for the midwives and what they bring to the families,” she said.

“Of the 11 bookings that one of our midwives has between now and April, all of them would be shut out if this is applied rigidly. And for Cork and Kerry, if you are going to apply any model nationally would you not look instead to the area which supplies the highest number of homebirths?”

She met people who travelled for over an hour to the protest at Cork University Maternity Hospital.

People do not want to see their choices restricted — It is women in rural communities who are being left out.

Ms Spratt, a solicitor, warned of risks to women who could be faced with driving to CUMH during labour instead of having a homebirth.

Lana Jones, Ellie Hutton, Jessie Marshall, Aoife Joyce and Hannah Dare from West Cork at the Birthright Alliance protest on Sunday at Cork University Maternity Hospital. Picture: Larry Cummins

“We have so many women who gave birth on the side of their road maybe with their second baby, and then with the third they said ‘no, we are doing this at home, with support, with two midwives there'.”

Self-employed community midwife in Cork Mary Cronin attended the protest. She delivered 40 homebirths last year, and said Cork saw 30% of the national figures.

“We have data on homebirths for the last 20 years in Cork, and there is no evidence to support what they are trying to do,” she said.

“I have four women on my books at the moment for next year who would be excluded if this comes in.”

Families attending the protest against a proposed change to regulations around homebirth at national level, organised by Birthright Alliance, at Cork University Maternity Hospital. Picture: Larry Cummins

She is based in Kinsale, but sometimes travels to women in Clonakilty or Rosscarbery, and said she is already warning women the outlook for next year is uncertain.

Under an ongoing transition, the national service is coming under oversight of hospital groups.

A HSE Home Birth Oversight and Steering Committee was set up to monitor this. They received a recommendation from the National Women and Infants Health Programme and HSE Intelligence Unit on travel time.

Student midwives Nicole Maher, Abbie Twomey, and Natalie Moore at the Birthright Alliance protest on Sunday at Cork University Maternity Hospital. Picture: Larry Cummins

“From the geospatial analysis, this recommendation covers 83% of the female population of childbearing age,” a HSE spokeswoman said.

“This recommendation is designed both to ensure the best possible chance of getting to a maternity hospital in a timely manner so as to ensure the best outcome for mother and baby.”

She said the recommendation ensures the clinical judgement of the community midwives is supported.

The protest was addressed by Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan. Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns also supported the protest, posting on social media the recommendation will disqualify many rural families.