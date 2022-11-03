Cork City will glow this Christmas despite energy cost fears

The news that GLOW will make a return this year will be welcome news to people both young and old. Picture: Darragh Kane

Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 18:02
Michelle McGlynn

With Halloween firmly behind us, all eyes and thoughts have turned to Christmas.

As the energy crisis continues to dominate the headlines, many feared the twinkling lights we associate with the festive season would not make an appearance.

An announcement from Cork City Council today has put these fears to rest as they confirmed the details for this year's celebrations.

The Christmas lights in the city will be turned on during the third week of November.

There will not be an official event to mark the switching on of the lights as has been the case for the past few years due to concerns about crowds.

This year all of the festive lighting will use energy-efficient LEDs which use 75% less energy than traditional bulbs.

In an effort to further conserve energy, the front of Cork City Hall will only be illuminated for one hour each night as opposed to the usual six hours. You can catch the light between 8pm and 9pm.

The city's bridge illumination programme will continue as usual as the lighting supports public safety.

The news that Glow will make a return this year will be welcome news to those both young and old.

The family favourite experience will open in Bishop Lucey Park on November 25.

The ferris wheel is set to return to Cork City this Christmas. Picture: Darragh Kane
A free and festive experience, Glow offers people a fun activity that will not put further strain on finances — especially for families who may be feeling added financial pressures as we head into the Christmas season.

Also making a return is the iconic ferris wheel which always proves to be a favourite among the festive crowds.

A spokesperson for Cork City Council said it is important that people know the city will offer the same joyous, festive, family-friendly fun that it always has.

After a tough few years for the public and for traders, it is hoped that the coming weeks will see Cork City buzzing with people out socialising, celebrating, and shopping.

Frasers replace Debenhams in Cork's Mahon Point just in time for Christmas 

