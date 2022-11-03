Community group challenges plans for almost 100 houses and several shops in Kerry Pike

Plans for almost 100 new houses and several new shops in the Cork village of Kerry Pike have been put on hold following objections from several parties including a local community group.

Several appeals by local residents including the Clogheen/Kerry Pike Community Association have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against the recent decision of Cork City Council to grant planning permission for the development which is located around three kilometres northwest of Cork city.

Council planners had approved plans by the developer, O’Flynn Construction, to build 94 houses as well as two commercial units, a shop and creche at Collymurraghue on the eastern edge of Kerry Pike.

In its ruling, Cork City Council noted that there is no village core to Kerry Pike, while services in the area are limited as well as being “sporadically spread out.” Council planners said the principle of development on the site is acceptable while the proposal for a creche and retail units was described as “welcome.”

They said Irish Water had indicated the development could be accommodated, while Kerry Pike is listed on one of the proposed BusConnects routes for improving public transport in Cork city.

Council officials also noted population targets for the Cork city region had been considerably increased since the adoption of a local area plan for Kerry Pike four years ago which stated any new development in the village should not exceed 30 units in total over the following 10 years.

Community group objections

However, the Clogheen/Kerry Pike Community Association said 227 new houses had already been built or were under construction since the local area plan (LAP) took effect.

The group’s chairperson, Jim O’Mahony, said the number of permitted homes would be 13.8 times what was originally allowed under the LAP if the plans by O’Flynn Construction were granted planning permission.

Mr O’Mahony said the more recent development plan for Cork City said further growth should not exceed 10% of the village’s existing population.

“The 44 new houses under construction at present will more than double the targeted growth strategy for the duration of the new city development plan,” he observed.

Mr O’Mahony said it was very clear that both existing and new residents of Kerry Pike would be left very short of the key premise of the council’s plans for the “15-minute city” in terms of access to services within the local community.

The group criticised the existing poor infrastructure in Kerry Pike including no continuous footpath through the village as well as a lack of a playground and shops.

“If all of these developments proceed, the population of Kerry Pike will more than triple in a few years since 2017 without any material infrastructure,” said Mr O’Mahony.

While stressing that the association was not opposed to development and welcoming aspects of the latest proposal, including the provision of shops and a creche, he claimed it could not be considered sustainable development if infrastructure was not put in place prior to or in tandem with new housing in the area.

Other objectors raised serious concern about the extra traffic congestion on roads around Kerry Pike that would be generated by the proposed development. A ruling on the appeals by An Bord Pleanála is due by early March 2023.