Changing face of Cork in 2022: Four areas set for major makeover

The draft development plan for Cork city may be set for another round of public consultations in the spring but work is already either planned or set to begin this year on a number of key projects across the city.

Last year, Cork City Council unveiled its draft plan, setting ambitious targets for the city in areas such as housing, employment, transport, tourism, and leisure from 2022 to 2028.

Parts of the city, such as Blackpool and Douglas, as well as surrounding suburbs such as Blarney and Glanmire, have been pinpointed as areas of predicted population growth over the lifetime of the plan.

Road projects, sustainable transport initiatives, housing developments, retail growth, and more are planned for each of the four areas.

Cork City Council provided an update to the Irish Examiner on a number of the key projects that are expected to proceed in 2022.

These include major road and sustainable transport works in both Douglas and Glanmire, with work to get underway in early 2022 on a number of developments aimed at increasing access and improving pedestrian and cycle facilities in both towns.

This development plan represents the first time the entirety of Douglas falls under one local authority, which is an advantage and will play a key role in the development and regeneration of that area, according to a local councillor, Mary Rose Desmond.

St Patrick's Woollen Mills site in Douglas - key area for future development. Douglas, Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

It is also the first time that Glanmire is included in a city development plan since the extension of the city boundary saw it move from the auspices of Cork County Council to the city, and there is optimism in the area that, if delivered sympathetically and in tandem with road and transport works, the developments mentioned in the plan will have a positive impact in the area.

Meanwhile, there have also been major developments with the Blarney Park Hotel planning application which was originally shot down by Cork City Council. Those developments will have a major impact on the town.

In addition to this update, a decision on the route of the M/N20 from Cork to Limerick is due in early 2022. That decision could also see Blarney play a key role.

The need for heritage and tourism to be the focus of development in the area was highlighted by both residents and Cork City Council.

The need for a heritage-led approach in Blackpool has been highlighted by local residents and activists, with calls for historic buildings to be preserved and for a focus on sustainable transport in the area.

The final consultation period for the draft development plan will take place in Spring 2022 and the people of Blackpool, Douglas, Glanmire, and Blarney, along with those from across Cork, have been urged to have their say on the future of the region.

Measures to address Douglas traffic issues to get underway in 2022

Douglas has been earmarked for development and growth under one single local authority development plan for the first time.

With the extension of the city boundary, the entire Douglas area now comes under the jurisdiction of Cork City Council.

Previously, the area was split between Cork City and Cork County Councils, with many local representatives claiming over the years that this meant it was often forgotten about — or, at least, not given holistic treatment.

Councillor Mary Rose Desmond (FF) says the significance of this cannot be underestimated.

Traffic congestion in Douglas was identified as a key issue for the draft development plan to address. Picture: Larry Cummins

“This will be the first time Douglas is looked at as a whole under a development plan, and that’s a huge advantage this time around,” she said.

“Previously, part of it was under the City Council and the other part was under the County Council and that made it difficult to form a cohesive plan for the entire area.”

Traffic congestion in Douglas was identified as a key issue for the draft development plan to address.

Sadly, the village on the southside of Cork city has become synonymous with rush-hour gridlock and tailbacks.

It is the main route from the huge employment base of Ringaskiddy to the city centre, and also serves as a crucial link between the city and the vast residential areas of Douglas, Rochestown and Grange on the southside of the city.

In fact, Cork City Council labelled traffic congestion during peak hours as 'one of the greatest constraints affecting Douglas'.

A number of transport projects are already underway or have just been completed in the area, including the Grange Road transport corridor, Tramore Valley N40 bridge, and the South Douglas junction improvement scheme.

In an update to the Irish Examiner, Cork City Council said construction of the Grange South Douglas Road, which will replace the roundabout at the first Douglas exit off the N40, is to begin in January.

Meanwhile, works on the Grange to Tramore Valley Park bridge are also expected to get underway in the first quarter of this year.

View from the Well Road to Douglas village.

The project will aim to support active travel to schools and workplaces, reduce local traffic congestion, and forms part of Cork City Council’s strategy to develop a 15-minute city.

The local authority added that improved access works at Half Moon Lane at the other end of the South Douglas Road, and Donnybrook Hill pedestrian upgrades are more likely to get underway in 2023.

Ms Desmond explained that, while new transport infrastructure is an important part of the development plan, it is not the only focus for Douglas.

“If you speak to anyone from Douglas, they’ll tell you that traffic is an issue,” she said.

It’s one of the biggest challenges; we have some junctions there that are really not fit for purpose.

“It’s encouraging to see those transport projects get underway in 2022 but those are just part of the wider plans for the Douglas area.”

In its draft development plan, Cork City Council highlighted the opportunity for further sustainable growth in the Douglas village centre through redevelopment or infill opportunities in the existing built-up area.

“There is scope for vision and imagination around this type of development,” Ms Desmond said.

“We have wonderful businesses in Douglas that are there for generations, have been very loyal to Douglas and have invested in the area.

“We need to assist those retailers and businesses in Douglas village, and ensure their longevity while bringing more business in,” she added.

“However, we don’t need another fast-food place or a supermarket in Douglas — there needs to be joined-up thinking with regards to what would work better in Douglas.”

Councillor Mary Rose Desmond in Douglas Village.

Ms Desmond also highlighted the potential for mixed use sites such as St Patrick’s Woollen Mills and Barry’s Field, as well as the possibility of residential developments on the outskirts of Douglas.

“People’s minds will turn towards traffic when they hear of increased development so we need to ensure we get that right too,” she added.

“The development of walkways, cycleways, and green areas like the Mangala will enhance the vibrancy of the village and allow for greater, sustainable access.”

In its draft development plan, Cork City Council also pledged to provide new and enhanced community infrastructure in Douglas.

This includes supporting the identification of a longer-term library facility; supporting the retention of existing sports and recreational facilities, and exploring the delivery of a primary care centre, green spaces and increased schools if necessary.

We want to see life back in the village, retain the village and even maybe look at an urban town status for Douglas.

“There’s great scope for additional residential development in Douglas but it very much has to be about the development and improvement of the public realm and outdoor, green spaces,” said Ms Desmond.

Ms Desmond said she hopes to see progress made on the primary care centre proposal within the coming 12 months.

“That may have been delayed due to Covid-19 as GPs, who need to declare interest for the projects to proceed, have been occupied by the virus itself and the vaccination programme.

“I would hope to see progress on that within the coming 12 months as it is needed in the area.”

Blackpool 'synonymous with Cork' but in need of heritage-led, sustainably focused rejuvenation

Blackpool is “synonymous with Cork” but is also in need of rejuvenation, according to Cork City Council’s draft development plan.

It is one of a number of city communities that have been earmarked for transport and retail development under the draft development plan.

In its plan, Cork City Council described Blackpool as a “unique area”, adding that, for many, it is synonymous with Cork — “its buildings, people, and folklore evoking a strong image and identity of the city”.

However, with Blackpool’s traditional manufacturing and industry sectors in decline, City Hall added the area is in need of rejuvenation.

Aerial view of Cork city in 1967 looking south over the industrial landscape of Blackpool. Picture: Irish Examiner archive

In its draft development plan, City Hall highlighted the importance of a new framework plan for Blackpool, the delivery of key transport developments in the area, and the further growth of Blackpool’s retail centre.

Local activists Jude Sherry and Frank O’Connor highlight the need for any Blackpool plan to be heritage-led and to contain a focus on sustainable transport in the area, that gives the public realm back to the people rather than to cars.

“It’s critical that any development is heritage-led given the importance of Blackpool to the city in terms of its heritage and the community here,” explained Ms Sherry, citing the demolition of industrial buildings in Blackpool over the past number of decades.

It is a shame to see some of those industrial heritage buildings lost in Blackpool instead of being regenerated.

Mr O’Connor added: “The industrial heritage of Blackpool is really at the heart of Cork city.

“If there are any remaining industrial heritage buildings, they need to be examined as to how they can be used going forward in their current form to celebrate that heritage.

“That’s a hugely important element,” he said.

In terms of transport, Cork City Council said the plan aims to prioritise walking, cycling, and public transport access.

To do this, the local authority said it will deliver sustainable transport development, high-frequency bus routes, a new commuter station at Blackpool (Kilbarry), and prioritised cycling and walking routes.

Both Ms Sherry and Mr O’Connor highlighted the importance of promoting and facilitating sustainable transport in the area.

“Blackpool is a great area,” said Ms Sherry.

“You can see how, with low traffic or one-way streets and more use of the bypass rather than people driving through Blackpool, it would be a much more liveable place and much more inviting to families."

Local activists Jude Sherry and Frank O’Connor highlight the need for any Blackpool plan to be heritage-led and to contain a focus on sustainable transport in the area, that gives the public realm back to the people rather than to cars. Picture: Dan Linehan

“When you’re walking through Blackpool, you can imagine kids out playing in the street as they would have done in the past, if there was reduced traffic.

“Reduced traffic would give space back to the people for children to play, people to sit outside cafés and socialise outdoors,” she explained.

Mr O’Connor added: “It’s one of the nicest parts of the city, that old village part of Blackpool.

“If it had more opportunities for walking and cycling as well as more green spaces and outdoor areas, it would be amazing. That needs to be a big focus for the future of Blackpool."

You can see from walking around Blackpool that traffic is a big issue.

Mr O’Connor highlighted the lack of infrastructure in the area for people travelling on foot, by bike, those with mobility issues and people pushing prams, saying that this must be improved.

He also cited the need for increased green areas and play spaces for families with children in the Blackpool area.

In its draft development plan, City Hall highlighted the further growth of Blackpool’s retail centre. Picture: Larry Cummins

In the development plan, City Hall highlighted the importance of ensuring that any development in the area is respectful to the built heritage and architectural character of the area.

The Council emphasised the need to preserve and enhance the sensitive and distinct landscape, visual character and biodiversity of the area and in turn provide for recreational uses, open space and amenity facilities.

“Blackpool is such a beautiful village,” said Mr O’Connor. “There’s so much wonderful architecture and heritage.

“We need to sustain the heritage we have in the area and bring a family-friendly environment to the area — that needs to be the future of Blackpool.”

Tourism and heritage key to growth in Blarney

Blarney’s population is expected to more than double over the coming seven years and Cork City Council has earmarked a number of key projects in the town to help facilitate that growth.

In its draft development plan, the local authority said all development will focus on prioritising walking, cycling, and public transport use, and a mixed-use approach will be applied to regenerate under-utilised locations.

City Hall’s plan for Blarney will also involve a heritage-led plan for the area, with the authority highlighting the importance of heritage and tourism.

An aerial view of Blarney village in 1979. Picture: Richard Mills

There has already been a number of developments in the recent past, including housing developments in Kerry Pike and Tower, with a proposal also accepted by An Bord Pleanála for a major development at the site of the former Blarney Park Hotel.

There are also major transport projects planned, including the possible M/N20 from Cork to Limerick.

Blarney man Eoin Murphy, a Kerry Pike native, owns Eoin Murphy Fitness in the Blarney Mills area.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner about developments and plans for the region, Mr Murphy said: “There is serious movement in the Blarney area.

“Blarney is a sleeper Clonakilty. It has the Castle and the Stone, one of the biggest tourist destinations across different parts of the world,” he said.

I’ve been to the US often enough and they know Ireland, they might not know Cork, but they know Blarney because of the Blarney Stone.

“There’s also the Woollen Mills, one of Ireland’s most important heritage companies in the world, right across from it.

“Blarney is big business even though it’s a small village. The tourism business has been hit hard by the pandemic over the past two years.

“However, locals have been quick to support the local businesses, great food places, and pubs. Housing developments are springing up as well.

“What has been done in Blarney Business Park shows the level of attraction here — they know that if they build it, businesses will come.”

Eoin Murphy outside the entrance gate to the former Blarney Park Hotel; in December, An Bord Pleanála granted planning for the regeneration of the long-time derelict former hotel site. Picture: Denis Minihane

The former Blarney Park Hotel site has been highlighted as a key regeneration area in the town, with Cork City Council stating that the currently empty site “detracts from the visual amenity of the town square”.

In December, An Bord Pleanála granted planning for the regeneration of the long-time derelict former hotel site.

The board’s decision came after Cork City Council refused the original planning application last year, and goes against its own inspector’s recommendation to refuse planning for the mixed-use development on the site.

The project, proposed by Irish Conference and Leisure Holdings Limited, includes plans for an 80-bedroom hotel, ranging in height from three to four storeys; 70 residential units; a 2,205 sq m supermarket and an 88-space car park; a two-storey cafe or coffee shop; a two- storey office building, and a 622 sq m commercial building to include a restaurant or delicatessen.

Over the lifetime of the Cork City Development Plan, the local authority said it will collaborate with the National Transport Authority (NTA) and transport providers to deliver high quality public transport for the Blarney, Tower, and Kerry Pike area, to enhance the connections between each settlement and the wider Cork city area.

The M/N20 route to Limerick will also be an important transport development in the north west region, with Blarney among the areas that the road could pass through.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, Limerick City and County Council said a decision on what route the road will take is scheduled to be announced in Quarter One of 2022.

“I hope it happens and that it happens sooner rather than later,” said Mr Murphy.

“There’s decisions to be made in terms of where it will be and when it will be done.

“That will play a major part in the further development of the area,” he added.

Glanmire growth must be facilitated by delivering transport and amenity developments

Developments planned for Glanmire must be delivered alongside transport and infrastructure works to ensure that the growing population in the area is catered for over the coming years.

That is according to residents, business owners, and Cork City Council’s draft development plan for the area.

With Glanmire’s population predicted to grow from around 9,900 in 2016 to 15,300 by 2028, Cork City Council has highlighted the need for increased infrastructure in the town to accommodate this growth.

Glanmire has been earmarked for significant infrastructural development in the draft plan, including a new road bridge over the Glashaboy River, additional schools, open spaces, local shops, and increased community services and facilities.

Plans for Glanmire include a new road bridge over the Glashaboy River, additional schools, open spaces, local shops, and increased community services and facilities. Picture: Larry Cummins

In an update to the Irish Examiner, the local authority revealed that construction on the first contract of the Glanmire Road improvement scheme is due to begin in January.

This first contract, funded by the central government-backed Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund (LIHAF), will improve connectivity between the Ballinglanna development, Dunkettle Road, and Glanmire Village.

It will also provide junction upgrade works by Coláiste an Phiarsaigh, and improve facilities for pedestrians, cyclists and bus users in this area.

Michael Magner, owner of the Vienna Woods Hotel in Glanmire, highlights the importance of ensuring the delivery of road and infrastructural developments in tandem with housing and population targets.

He said this is vital to ensuring the services are there to cater for the predicted population growth in the region.

“We’ll need access in terms of walkways and greenways, increased green areas and sporting facilities as well as the BusConnects into the city,” he said.

“We can see the growth already. New houses are being built in the area, there’s a big O’Flynn’s (residential) development on the way, and a new nursing home in the area.”

All of these are positive developments but the infrastructure to support these developments has to be delivered in tandem.

Mr Magner also highlighted the need for increased public lighting in the area between the Dunkettle roundabout and Glanmire, a project that falls under the draft development plan.

“The public lighting in that area at present is poor,” he said.

“I know that’s on the cards to be done so that is a positive.”

With the proposed growth of Glanmire, Cork City Council’s draft development plan highlights the need for proportionate additional local services to meet the needs of the town.

“This will include a review of convenience and comparison retail, tourism, sustainable and active travel, public realm upgrades, health services, and other local services appropriate for the scale of Glanmire,” the local authority said.

“Over the long term, a North East Regional Park is proposed to accommodate the active recreational needs of Glanmire, Ballyvolane, and Mayfield residents,” the council added.

Michael Magner, owner of the Vienna Woods Hotel in Glanmire, echoed the need for increased schools, civic amenities, and public spaces to accommodate the predicted population growth in the Glanmire area. Picture: David Keane

City Hall also highlighted the need for additional schools in the area to facilitate the predicted population growth, adding that it will work with the Department of Education and landowners to identify new school sites for the town and its wider catchment.

In fact, Cork City Council has identified a large neighbourhood development in Glanmire as a major part of its plan for the area over the next eight years or so.

The 39-hectare site located near Dunkettle has been earmarked for new mixed-use neighbourhoods, including residential areas, schools, local shops, a community centre, and open spaces.

Mr Magner echoed the need for increased schools, civic amenities, and public spaces to accommodate the predicted population growth in the Glanmire area.

“The proposals for Glanmire have to be welcomed but, when developing any area, it has to be balanced,” he said.

Providing more housing, residential and road infrastructure means there is a greater need for civic amenities in the area.

“There needs to be sufficient playgrounds, schools, activity areas, and facilities to support any growth.

“There is also a gap in terms of areas for teenagers and this needs to be addressed.

“As a business person in the area employing 136 people, when I hear of development and investment in the area, it is a positive as long as it’s done sympathetically,” he added.

“To be fair to the City Council, they are taking everyone’s views into consideration and they have welcomed submissions.

“I think that will ensure that if delivered as promised, it will be positive for the area.”