Cork man who suffered stroke swimming in Greece brought back to CUH

A Cork man who has been in a coma on the Greek island of Crete since July has been repatriated back to Ireland following an emotional fundraising appeal by his mother.

Jonathan (Jiles) Tobin, from Youghal, is now being treated in Cork University Hospital, where he remains in a vegetative state

Mr Tobin is believed to have suffered a stroke while swimming on a Crete beach on July 29.

It is believed he was in the sea for more than 10 minutes before he was spotted and efforts to revive him after he was removed from the water were unsuccessful.

The 42-year-old spent six weeks on life support in a Heraklion hospital, where brain scans and MRIs showed no brain activity.

He has remained in a vegetative state ever since, with little hope of improvement.

A plasterer by trade, the Cork man had emigrated to the Greek island following the Covid-19 pandemic and after five years living in England.

Earlier this month, his mother Mags issued a plea on Red FM for help to bring her son home.

A GoFund me page, which is now closed, raised over €24,000.

Labour TD Seán Sherlock raised the issue in the Dáil and consulted with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Following exchanges of information between CUH and Crete, the HSE chartered a Vienna-based air ambulance to bring Mr Tobin home under the Government’s Treatment Abroad scheme.

The flight was given air clearance to fly directly to Cork.

The Tobin family are keeping a daily vigil at Mr Tobin’s bedside.

While mostly breathing unaided, Mr Tobin “receives oxygen on occasions”, said Mags.

She added her son is also "prone to infections", including CPE, a gut-based bacteria that is resistant to many antibiotics.

Mr Sherlock said he was “very pleased that Jonathan is back in Cork” and extended his “prayers and best wishes to the Tobin family”.

The Tobin family have strong connections with Youghal snooker club and Jonathan was a member of the club’s Munster championships winning side in 2015.

Club spokesperson Brendan Cooney said the club’s thoughts “are with the Tobin family throughout this difficult time”.

It is understood a decision on how best to administer the funds raised will be made in due course.