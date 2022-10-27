'I’m completely heartbroken': students feel ignored over planned amalgamation of Cork schools

'We’re all being forced into the one school, co-educational, when we clearly don’t want to be'
'I’m completely heartbroken': students feel ignored over planned amalgamation of Cork schools

Having a break in the sensory garden at St Vincents Secondary School were student council members Ella Okpe, Eilis Hickey, Ava Hayes, Bailey Sheehan and Laila Abdelnapy. Picture: Denis Boyle

Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 18:03
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

Cork students at a soon-to-be amalgamated secondary school on the northside of the city want to know why their school looks set to close. 

St Vincent’s and North Presentation secondary schools are set to close at the end of this school year, and a newly amalgamated, co-educational school will open its doors for the academic year of 2023/2024. 

The new school is planned to be located at the North Presentation. However, parents and students at St Vincent's say their concerns about the move have been ignored.

Head girl Ava Hayes told the Irish Examiner the majority of St Vincent’s students do not want the amalgamation. "Everyone was just very surprised. We have nothing against the other school, it's just knowing that our building will be gone, it's just heartbreaking.

“We just find it weird that money is being invested into single-sex schools on the southside of the city. On the northside, we’re all being forced into the one school, co-educational, when we clearly don’t want to be.” 

Deputy head girl Bailey Sheehan said: “It seems like such a sudden decision; we were all taken back. Why would you not ask students their opinions? Why our school in particular? We’ve achieved so much recently.”

Ella Okpe, student council member said: “It’s sad to see it happen to a school you’ve been in for so long, and to one where it almost doesn’t feel like a school. The school has a really long history, and it seems like it's being disregarded.”

Support to autistic students

St Vincent’s is one of the first schools to offer support to autistic students in a single-sex setting through its Lir Hub. Eilis Hickey, a student rep for the Lir Hub, travels to school at St Vincent’s every day from Blarney. 

“I love it there,” she said. 

"It’s like a second family. They are really encouraging of the students, and it’s the first place I was able to truly be myself.” 

She was “heartbroken” to hear the news. 

I cried, first time I heard. The school we worked so hard to make a comfortable, beautiful, and safe environment will be gone.” 

Fifth-year student Laila Abdelnapy is also a student at the Lir Hub. 

“I’m completely heartbroken,” she said. “Before St Vincent’s, my anxiety was through the roof. I opened up and I can now communicate with all of my classmates without fear, which was a big achievement for me. I feel like my safety net has been taken away.”

A spokesman for the Department of Education said the decision-makers for any amalgamation are the patrons or trustees, subject to the approval of the department. It received correspondence requesting approval to amalgamate and change to co-educational. 

"This correspondence described a thorough local consultation process with school communities." 

It is currently looking at a request for funding to facilitate a "broadened curriculum and make provision for students with special educational needs"

Read More

Parents of Cork students at soon-to-be amalgamated school criticise merger plans
 

More in this section

Council warns of spot flooding in Cork; Thunderstorm warning for 16 counties  Council warns of spot flooding in Cork; Thunderstorm warning for 16 counties 
Family want 'a little bit of clarity' following death of woman after stillbirth in Cork Family want 'a little bit of clarity' following death of woman after stillbirth in Cork
Irish Water's decision to connect only half of Cork village to sewerage system criticised  Irish Water's decision to connect only half of Cork village to sewerage system criticised 
SchoolsOrganisation: St Vincent'sOrganisation: North Presentation
<p>The inspection report into the Windmill House Care Centre in Churchtown, Mallow, found that 'where the hairdresser charged €10 for a man's haircut the provider recharged €12 to the resident'.</p>

Nursing home residents overcharged for haircuts and chiropody, investigation finds

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.261 s