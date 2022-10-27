'I’m completely heartbroken': students feel ignored over planned amalgamation of Cork schools

Cork students at a soon-to-be amalgamated secondary school on the northside of the city want to know why their school looks set to close.

St Vincent’s and North Presentation secondary schools are set to close at the end of this school year, and a newly amalgamated, co-educational school will open its doors for the academic year of 2023/2024.

The new school is planned to be located at the North Presentation. However, parents and students at St Vincent's say their concerns about the move have been ignored.

Head girl Ava Hayes told the Irish Examiner the majority of St Vincent’s students do not want the amalgamation. "Everyone was just very surprised. We have nothing against the other school, it's just knowing that our building will be gone, it's just heartbreaking.

“We just find it weird that money is being invested into single-sex schools on the southside of the city. On the northside, we’re all being forced into the one school, co-educational, when we clearly don’t want to be.”

Deputy head girl Bailey Sheehan said: “It seems like such a sudden decision; we were all taken back. Why would you not ask students their opinions? Why our school in particular? We’ve achieved so much recently.”

Ella Okpe, student council member said: “It’s sad to see it happen to a school you’ve been in for so long, and to one where it almost doesn’t feel like a school. The school has a really long history, and it seems like it's being disregarded.”

Support to autistic students

St Vincent’s is one of the first schools to offer support to autistic students in a single-sex setting through its Lir Hub. Eilis Hickey, a student rep for the Lir Hub, travels to school at St Vincent’s every day from Blarney.

“I love it there,” she said.

"It’s like a second family. They are really encouraging of the students, and it’s the first place I was able to truly be myself.”

She was “heartbroken” to hear the news.

I cried, first time I heard. The school we worked so hard to make a comfortable, beautiful, and safe environment will be gone.”

Fifth-year student Laila Abdelnapy is also a student at the Lir Hub.

“I’m completely heartbroken,” she said. “Before St Vincent’s, my anxiety was through the roof. I opened up and I can now communicate with all of my classmates without fear, which was a big achievement for me. I feel like my safety net has been taken away.”

A spokesman for the Department of Education said the decision-makers for any amalgamation are the patrons or trustees, subject to the approval of the department. It received correspondence requesting approval to amalgamate and change to co-educational.

"This correspondence described a thorough local consultation process with school communities."

It is currently looking at a request for funding to facilitate a "broadened curriculum and make provision for students with special educational needs"