'I never thought I'd have a home': Tribute paid to Cork Simon as it helps record numbers out of homelessness

The cost-of-living and the housing crises will push more people towards homelessness this winter, the head of Cork Simon has warned.

The charity’s CEO, Dermot Kavanagh, spoke out as new figures show that the charity helped a record number of people out of homelessness last year, as the number of people recorded as sleeping rough reduced by 45% to six per night.

While 2021 had a positive outcome for many experiencing homelessness in Cork, Mr Kavanagh sounded a note of caution.

“With increasing cost-of-living pressures and continuing challenges in the housing market, more and more people will find themselves on the edge of homelessness,” he said.

“Our emergency shelter is full to capacity and while additional emergency accommodation is needed in the interim, an adequate supply of social and affordable housing is ultimately and urgently needed so that more people can also have the opportunity to regain their lives.”

Tammy’s story Tammy Twomey is a long-term resident at Cork Simon's high-support houses. Mr Kavanagh highlighted the experience of Cork Simon resident, Tammy Twomey, who will launch the charity’s annual impact report for 2021 on Thursday, marking Cork Simon’s 50th anniversary. Tammy has been a long-term resident of one of the charity's high-support houses. After years of homelessness, Tammy Twomey, has found new hope and a new life, thanks to Cork Simon and to her own drive and determination. Tammy, who will launch Cork Simon’s 2021 impact report today, is a living example of how a home can help break the cycle of homelessness. She has spent the last few years living in one of Cork Simon’s high-support houses and has returned to education. “This is home — this is safety, security,” she says. “I wonder to myself, if I hadn’t moved here, where would I be? I’d still be on the streets. “I never thought I’d have a home. I never thought I deserved a home. I never thought I deserved education, friends. “Back then, I didn’t believe in myself. Coming here, it took me a year to settle, realising I’m not on my own. “They (Cork Simon and its board) supported me in everything I needed help with. Cork Simon supported Tammy as she returned to education, and learned to read and write. “I went back to education. I learned how to read and write. I’ve done every class out there. “When you complete something you never thought you could, it gives you hope. Simon gave me life, in knowing you’re not on your own. I couldn’t be any more grateful.”

The report shows how, despite the chronic challenges of the housing crisis, the charity helped end homelessness for 69 people — the highest number yet — who moved to secure and affordable, supported and independent housing.

Eight of those moves were made possible with the completion of renovation work at St Joachim and Anne’s on Anglesea Street, where a 19th-century building has been converted into eight independent-living flats for people moving on from homeless.

The report shows that number of people long-term homeless (stays of six months or more in emergency accommodation over a 12-month period) at its emergency shelter fell by 35% to 37 people in 2021, while the nightly number of people recorded as sleeping rough reduced by 45% to an average of six people per night in 2021. The report also shows that Cork Simon:

Supported 1,027 people last year;

Supported 416 people at its emergency shelter — an average of 39 people per night;

Helped 234 formerly homeless people to maintain their tenancies supported 73 people into addiction treatment and aftercare and supported 42 people into employment.

Mr Kavanagh also paid special tribute to the hundreds of volunteers, thousands of individual donors, and businesses who played a critical role in the response to the homelessness crisis, especially during Covid.

“The last two years, in light of Covid, were probably the most difficult years in the history of Cork Simon.” he said.

“However, against the odds, through partnership and cooperation, last year we managed to keep people safe, to move more and more people out of homelessness, to reduce the numbers of people long-term homeless and sleeping rough.”

Earlier this year, the charity secured planning for a 78-unit apartment complex at Railway Street. It will be its largest city centre housing project.