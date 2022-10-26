Meath-based Ukrainian to deliver aid to her country — but won't bring back refugees

Meath-based Ukrainian to deliver aid to her country — but won't bring back refugees

Luba prepares to travel to Ukraine helped by Diarmuid Dawson with Francis and Eugene Healy. They are due to leave Trim on Thursday evening. Picture: Seamus Farrelly

Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 14:40
Louise Walsh

A Meath-based Ukrainian who drove across Europe to rescue her mother and grandmother from the war-torn country says she won't be bringing more refugees home as she makes another dash with humanitarian aid.

Luba Healy is also hoping to rescue her mother's cat which escaped during the mission last May to bring her grandmother (99) and mother (70) back to the safety of Ireland.

At that time, she also rescued six other refugees. However, she says she will not be bringing any more home, due to the current accommodation crisis here. Luba is due to leave Trim on Thursday evening with her husband Eugene, five local volunteers and her son Frank (13) who insisted he wants to help again.

The group will drive six jeeps filled with humanitarian aid to the Ukraine/Polish border where they will meet with a man from Luba's home village who will distribute the cargo, including the vehicles and deliver the six-year-old cat.

"I felt I had to go and help again. My soul will not rest while my homeland is being destroyed," she said. "Nana Galina is doing well. Some days she cries to go home but I think she knows she is too frail to make the journey.

I have to carry her down the stairs each day as she can't really walk anymore. She looks out at all the people walking their dogs and says they all should swap them for cows, because you can get more from a cow in terms of food.

"We have six jeeps which are all filled with mobility aids and supplies, and we will leave them there and get a flight home. We are hoping to bring back mam's cat which ran off the last time. He is crying for my mam all the time, the neighbours say, and mam misses him like mad.

"The neighbours also cry when we talk to them, but they are staying put. Their sons can come home for a few days from the army."

On her decision not to bring any refugees back with her, she said: "This country has an accommodation crisis and Irish people are really struggling with the cost of living.

Luba Healy with her mother Nina Vituck and grandmother Galina Vituck in Trim. "Nana Galina is doing well. Some days she cries to go home but I think she knows she is too frail to make the journey." Picture: Seamus Farrelly
Luba Healy with her mother Nina Vituck and grandmother Galina Vituck in Trim. "Nana Galina is doing well. Some days she cries to go home but I think she knows she is too frail to make the journey." Picture: Seamus Farrelly

"Irish people have been so good to me. Even though they are on their knees themselves, they will always reach into their pockets and give anything they have to help the humanitarian effort in Ukraine.

"But at the moment, it's not good for anyone - the refugees or the Irish themselves to be bringing people into a country where accommodation can't be promised at the moment."

"I came here to Ireland 22 years ago as a girl with big dreams. I put my head down and worked three jobs to better my life, a life that became more than a dream come true when I met my husband Eugene and had my beautiful children. Ireland has and continues to do all that it can but it's a small country that can only do so much, too."

