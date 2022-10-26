New firm bags €350k contract for Cork’s historic English Market

A new company has won the €350,000 management contract for Cork’s historic English Market, ending the more than decade-long involvement of US food and property services giant Aramark in the famous indoor food venue.

Lisney, one of the largest Irish-owned full-service property companies, providing residential and commercial services to clients countrywide, set out its stall to traders at a meeting on Tuesday night just weeks after taking over the management role under the terms of a three-year contract with market-owners Cork City Council. The value of the contract is €117,182.50 annually.

Market trader Tim Mulcahy, of The Chicken Inn, welcomed Lisney’s appointment.

“A lot of their key executives shop in the market,” he said.

They know the history, the tradition and the vibe of the market. They know what it stands for, and they recognise the uniqueness of the market.

“And they have a lot of experience in property management, which is all a massive plus for the traders.”

He said traders have always worked with the local authority and its management agents for the greater good of the market.

“We all want to see it develop so that it remains the institution it has always been,” he said.

I hope there is more trader involvement, that our voices and ideas are heard as we move forward.”

There has been criticism in recent years of the market’s association with Aramark, given the controversy over the US company’s track record in relation to its provision of food in US prisons, and over its management of several Irish direct provision centres.

That criticism was brought to the floor of Cork City Council meetings on several occasions last year, with People Before Profit councillor Fiona Ryan leading calls for Aramark’s involvement in the market to be terminated.

While there were never any issues with Aramark's day-to-day involvement in the market, Ms Ryan said its involvement was “absolutely out of keeping with the image we want to promote of the English Market”.

There was also a student-led campaign for an end to Aramark’s involvement in catering services at Trinity College Dublin. The company ended its involvement there in late 2019.

It is understood Covid delayed the advertising of tenders for the market management role until earlier this year. It is not clear if Aramark, which won the tender in 2012 and 2017, tendered this time.

The council said it could not confirm who else took part in the tendering process for "reasons of confidentiality and commercial sensitivity".

In a statement, it said it has employed a managing agent in the English Market since the 1980s, whose role was to assist in the day-to-day operation of the market and provide on-site property management services.

“The contract for the provision of management services for the English Market was tendered earlier this year," it said.

“Following a competitive tendering process, Lisneys have been awarded the contract by the council for the provision of management services for the market for three years from October 1, 2022.

“The value of the contract being awarded is €117,182.50 per annum.

“The English market is an important and unique asset, with over 40 traders operating within the market.

“Whilst the city council is the owner and custodian of the market, we work in partnership with traders to operate and develop the market."