A number of locations in Limerick and Dublin have been chosen as part of a pilot scheme for the provision of zebra crossings without flashing orange Belisha beacon lights — which can cost up to €80,000 to install.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan says that by replacing the lights with a reflective sign, road authorities could quickly and easily increase the number of safe crossing points for pedestrians and active travel use, particularly where speed limits are 50km/h or less.

Belisha beacons are mostly used in Ireland, Britain, and in countries historically influenced by Britain such as Hong Kong, Malta, and Singapore. They were named after Leslie Hore-Belisha, then British transport minister when they were introduced in 1934.

While the move would not fully eliminate the use of Belisha beacons, the pilot will provide the information needed to inform a decision to omit or replace them with a fixed sign in certain situations.

Research has already been carried out to assess the impact of such a move, and how any potential risk to vulnerable road users can be reduced.

It has also informed the criteria needed to identify pilot locations and has taken into account the experience of other European countries, where Belisha beacons are not commonly used.

Following consultation with various bodies, sites in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown and Limerick will be used for the new zebra crossing pilot scheme.

In Limerick, the zebra crossing pilots will be in:

St Nessan’s Park, Springfield Drive and Carrig Drive in Dooradoyle;

The School Road in Lisnagry;

The Railway Road in Castleconnell.

In Dún Laoghaire, the sites will be:

The Marine Road;

Monkstown Crescent;

The Pavilion car park.

The pilots will run for approximately nine months before final analysis on their performance and potential rollout for implementation by all road authorities.

In all the pilot locations, the Belisha beacons will be replaced with a fixed sign.