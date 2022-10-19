A total of 121 people have died on roads so far this year

The latest statistics on road traffic fatalities show there have been 12 more deaths this year so far compared with the same period last year,

A total of 121 people had lost their lives on Irish roads as of 9am on Wednesday morning, compared to 109 the previous year, according to gardaí.

Of those who have died this year, 50 were drivers, 19 were passengers, 23 were pedestrians, and 21 were motorcyclists.

One of those who died was on an e-scooter, and six were cyclists.

Gardaí said: “Roads Policing statistics are compiled by the Garda Síochána Analysis Service on a monthly basis.

“They are provisional, operational and subject to change.

“Enforcement statistics and data are released for the benefit of the general public, to raise awareness and to highlight Garda activity across the country.”

Road safety campaigner Elber Twomey said: “I don’t know enough about each of the individual cases this year so far and don’t want to comment on them.

“But in a general sense, and from what I see on the roads on a daily basis, I don’t think people take road safety seriously enough.

Speed limits, as people call them, are limits, they are not targets.

“Nobody has to drive at a certain speed.

“If people just gave themselves an extra five-minute head start on their journey, they would be less inclined to drive fast and they would be more relaxed.”

She added: “I don’t think people take road safety seriously enough.

“I think people generally get into their own zone, and travel the way they are used to travelling and are reluctant to heed constant warnings about speed, and about distractions.

I routinely see people on the phone, or shaving or putting on make-up as they are driving.

“That is just wrong, as there should be no distractions and they should be constantly monitoring the road ahead and around them and being able to leave enough time to react when things change all of a sudden.

“The bottom line is — people need to adjust their driving to the road they are driving on.”

Mrs Twomey has won awards for her campaigning on all aspects of road safety since a suicidal Polish taxi driver deliberately drove into a car carrying herself, her husband Connie and her son Oisin on July 6, 2012.

Oisin, and Elber’s unborn daughter Elber Marie were killed in the crash, while Connie later died of the injuries he sustained on May 3, 2013.

Marek Wojciechowski was being pursued at the time by a marked police car with its sirens on and blue lights flashing.