Parents you better watch out: Santa visits are selling out fast

If you are looking to book a family Santa experience for your children this year, you’ll need to get your skates on.

Some of the country’s most popular attractions are selling out fast, and it’s not even November yet.

And there will be added pressure for spaces as some of the country’s best-loved Christmas events won’t be happening this year.

Muckross House in Killarney, for example, which normally sells out in under a few hours, has had to cancel its Santa event for Christmas. The Co Kerry venue’s car park is being refurbished in a project that will take eight months, meaning Mr Claus won't be able to make an appearance.

Parents hoping to bring their children to see the man in the red suit in the Cork North Pole Outpost Experience, in Cuskinny Court, Cobh, will also be disappointed as the hugely popular attraction sold out in just a days. Pictures: Gillian Carney @gillybeangirl

Tickets for the interactive theatrical experience went on sale on September 8 and were gone in just a few days, snapped up by around 10,000 people from all over the country.

Caitriona Johansson, who has run the event for the past nine years with husband Erik, says Santa-related events are understandably hugely popular since the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

“They were popular again in 2021,” she said. “But there was reduced capacity last year.

“This year is different and people really want to have the experience. Covid has made people more aware of what they see as being an important family experience.”

On the success of the Cork North Pole Outpost Experience, she said: “We are very different to a lot of shows. We hire professional actors and we put on a major production.”

Mindful of people's concerns about Covid-19, she added: “There will be an element of podding and spacing this year.

“And while we are returning to normal capacity, we will have a lot of well-ventilated spaces.

“We have to be conscious of the fact that an element of social distancing and ventilation and sanitation is important.”

Other popular venues that are selling out fast include Santa at Dublin Zoo, Elf Town on Galway Racecourse, the Santa experience at Avoca Powerscourt in Co Wicklow, and the Christmas Experience at Airfield Estate, in Dundrum, Co Dublin.

Nearly half of the available slots at the Magic of Christmas at Fota House and Gardens in Cork are already booked out and also selling well are tickets for Winter Wonderland at the Athenry Heritage Centre in Galway. Tickets are also selling fast for Santa at the Barn at Leahy's Open Farm, in Dungourney, Co Cork

The Rathwood Santa Train just outside Tullow, Co Carlow only has a limited number of spaces left, as has the Winter Wonderland at Westport House, Mayo.

Crag Cave in Castleisland, Co Kerry is another venue on the verge of being completely booked out

While tickets for adults range from around €10 to around €25 at various venues around the country, a small number of places don’t charge for adults.

One of those is Santa’s Christmas Wonderland in Dundrum Square, Dundrum, Co Dublin.

Barry McNulty, whose first appearance as Santa was on Grafton Street in 1979, said: “We think it is enough, especially in this day and age, to charge for children as the event is for children.

“If you are parents of say two or three children, it would cost a lot of money if you were to charge for adults as well, especially in bigger families.”