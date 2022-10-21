Cork companies prominent in list of firms order to clean up their act by EPA 

Complaints about smells and noise are the most common made to the environmental watchdog, while a number of Cork locations are prominent on a "priority" list ordered to clean up their act.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) dealt with nearly 1,200 complaints from the public in the first nine months of the year, while carrying out around 1,050 site inspections.

Some 12 sites are on the priority list, including five from Cork. Food and drink firms make up five of the dozen on the list, while waste makes up another five.

Sites are placed on the National Priority List, which was launched by the EPA in 2017, if they fail to adhere to their licence conditions and, as a consequence, are posing a risk to the environment, the agency said.

Ballyguyroe Landfill near the Cork-Limerick border was ordered to sort out its management of gas, while Forge Hill Recycling is cited for odour and waste management practices.

Munster Joinery in Ballydesmond in north Cork must address water emissions, North Cork Co-Op Creameries must tackle its wastewater treatment, and Timoleague Agri Gen in West Cork must look at its odour and facility infrastructure.

EPA concerns

EPA director Dr Tom Ryan said the emergence of facilities in the food and drinks sector on the list is a concern.

"Activities from these facilities are unnecessarily affecting the water quality of their local environment and of local people’s right to the enjoyment of a healthy environment.

"This trend has to be reversed and the EPA will hold any licensed operator polluting the environment or impacting public health to account."

However, the EPA does not have the power to issue fines to sites on the National Priority Sites List, a spokesperson confirmed.

She said it "will escalate enforcement action depending on the impact on the environment and/or public health and the behaviour of the individual/organisation concerned".

"The speed will also depend on the courts as it can take time from the time a summons is issued until it is heard by the courts. This is outside the control of the EPA. Legal proceedings can be taken in the District Court or the Circuit Court.

"The EPA can also seek an injunction in the High Court if necessary," the spokesperson said.

Some 13 legal actions were taken last year, with €125,000 in fines imposed overall, as well as €5k in charitable donations.

Last year, complaints about smells from the public remained the same as the previous year, but noise complaints shot up by 112% to more than 660.