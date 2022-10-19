Part of Cork City road closed as fire crews deal with 'potentially dangerous building'

Firefighters are dealing with a reports of a dangerous building on Barrack Street in Cork City this lunchtime.
A section of the road has been closed off while the situation is being dealt with.
It is understood that firefighters using a hydraulic platform have had to remove part of the building’s roof to render the structure safe.
A statement from the Cork City Fire Brigade said crews are dealing with a "potentially dangerous building" and the public have been told to "expect delays in the area while crews make the scene safe".
