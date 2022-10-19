Family of Kerry woman issue plea as they believe she is missing in France 

The family of a Kerry woman who has been living in France have appealed for help tracing her whereabouts, as they have not heard from her since Sunday, and they are concerned for her wellbeing.

The family of Susan Forde believe that she may be in the Montpellier region of France, and they are asking people who may have seen her to get in contact with them or Killarney Police Station.

Ms Forde is an occupational therapist originally from Fossa where she established the Slanú Stroke Rehab clinic in Kerry, a not-for-profit that aimed to help stroke victims. She has been living in France since April.

Her family say that they are “extremely concerned” for her safety.

“You might remember meeting her in the last week somewhere... Maybe you sold her a plane, train, ferry or bus ticket. Maybe she was in your taxi. Maybe you recognise her from a hospital admission. Maybe you saw her on a beach or served her a coffee,” family members stated in a now widely circulated post on social media.

They are urging anyone with information to email findsusan2022@gmail.com or to ring Killarney Garda Station.

Irish MEPs Sean Kelly and Maria Walsh have supported the families’ plea on their social media platforms, Ms Walsh asked her “network in France” to reshare the post.

Mr Kelly, a Killarney native, said that he was deeply sorry to hear that Ms Forde's family are concerned for her welfare, as she is a friend of his family.

"Susan is a close friend of our family, and a neighbour of ours in Fossa.

"My thoughts are with Susan's family, who are exceptionally decent and gifted people. I sincerely hope we get news of Susan's whereabouts soon, and echo the family's appeal for information," he said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs has said that they are aware of the case, and that they are providing consular support.

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case,” they said.

A garda spokesperson said that no missing persons appeal has been shared by their office in recent days relating to the social media appeal that has gone out.

So far there is no update in the appeal.