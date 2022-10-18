Cork to welcome over 100 luxury cruise ships next year

The Port of Cork has said cruise liner traffic will exceed pre-pandemic levels next year, with more than 100 of the world's most luxurious liners due to arrive.

The cruise season drew to a close on Tuesday when the MS Borealis docked in Cobh, bringing the last of 115,000 cruise visitors to Cork this year.

After two years of quiet streets and an even quieter harbour, Bantry Bay and the Port of Cork have seen a significant recovery in cruise traffic in 2022.

Despite some Covid-19 precautions still in place — liners operating at 75% capacity — the 2022 season has welcomed 90 cruise ships to Cork, nearing pre-pandemic levels of 100 per year.

Conor Mowlds, chief commercial officer at the Port of Cork Company, said the sector plays a crucial role in the country’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

“We were delighted to see it return this year to a great degree of success. We made many strides in rebuilding the sector to pre-pandemic levels and the outlook for 2023 is even more positive, with in excess of 100 vessels scheduled to call to the Port of Cork so far,” he said.

Among the 90 ships to visit Cork this season was one of the largest in the world, the MSC Virtuosa, which weighs over 180,000 tonnes.

Virtuosa has the capacity to carry 6,300 passengers, with 1,700 crew on board, and at 331m in length, it is almost five times longer than the height of the Elysian Tower in Cork City.

The cruise liner industry brings in an estimated €14m to Cork’s economy each year and €70m to the national economy.

The MS Borealis cruise ship docked quayside in Cobh Cruise Terminal on Tuesday morning as part of an 11-day voyage that began in Liverpool. The liner departs Cobh on Tuesday evening for the Azores.

Johanna Murphy, president of Cobh and Harbour Chamber, said the return of cruise liners has been a “wonderful boost” for the town.

“The atmosphere in the town when a ship is in is just electric, not only from the influx of passengers on board visiting Cobh but from the many people who visit from all over the country to see these ships up close. It has been especially beneficial for Cobh tourism and trade,” she said.

The industry is expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels next year with more than 100 cruise ships due to call to Cork in 2023, with some expected to dock at Cork City.