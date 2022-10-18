Status orange rain warning for Cork, Kerry, and Waterford with flooding likely

A status orange rain warning has been issued for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow, with torrential downpours likely over the next 36 hours or so.

The Met Éireann warning comes into effect from 10pm on Tuesday, and will last until midnight on Thursday, October 20.

During this time period, the forecaster also said there will be "heavy and persistent" showers in the south and southwest of the country, with localised flooding and traffic disruption likely.

⚠️Status Orange Weather Warning issued⚠️



Affected Regions: Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow



Heavy rain on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Wednesday night



Expected Onset: Tuesday 18/10 at 10pm



The warning comes just days after heavy showers during a yellow weather warning caused widespread flooding across Cork city.

According to Cork City Council, approximately 55m of rain fell on the city over a period of a few hours on Sunday — four times the amount that had initially been forecast.

The downpours were so severe that drainage systems across the city and surrounding areas became overwhelmed.

Significant flooding was reported in Blackpool, Turner's Cross, and along the North Mall. Major traffic build-ups were seen along the South Link Road, the Commons Road, the Lough and Monahan Road.

There were also tailbacks from the Kinsale Road flyover to the Mahon turn-off.

An emergency fund will be opened to help people affected by Sunday's flash floods. It will be administered by the Irish Red Cross and is expected to be approved by the Cabinet next week.

Similar schemes in the past have made up to €20,000 available to affected individuals.

National picture

Nationally, Met Éireann said Tuesday night will be wet all around the country, with rain in the south and southwest spreading northeastwards as the night progresses. Lowest temperatures of 7C to 11C are expected.

Wednesday morning will also start off wet, with further heavy rain likely to cause disruption in flood-prone areas.

By Thursday afternoon, rain will again spread from the south and southwest, though it will persist in Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow. Strong and gusty easterly winds and temperatures of 11C to 15C are also predicted for tomorrow.