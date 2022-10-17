Architecture students back legal challenge against Cork City flood defence project

UCC students support campaign group ahead of its appeal hearing in the Supreme Court in relation to its challenge against the Morrison’s Island public realm upgrade, which includes flood defences
Architecture students back legal challenge against Cork City flood defence project

A computer-generated image of the Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme proposals for the North Mall, showing how the kerb has been adopted for the installation of demountable flood barriers to be erected during flood events. 

Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 14:30
Eoin English

Architecture students have backed a legal challenge against a controversial flood defence project in Cork City.

The students, drawn mostly from University College Cork’s School of Architecture, gathered on Parliament Bridge on Monday to send a strong visual message of support to the Save Cork City (SCC) community association campaign group ahead of its appeal hearing in the Supreme Court in relation to its challenge against the Morrison’s Island public realm upgrade, which includes an element of flood defences.

The Morrison’s Island project has been described by SCC as the first element of the Office of Public Works' (OPW) Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme (LLFRS) — the largest flood defence scheme in the history of the state.

They said Sunday's flooding in the city proves the OPW's 'walls scheme' would not work.

But Cork City Council said the LLFRS includes pumping stations to deal with on-street flooding, and non-return valves to prevent backflow of water up drains.

Student Conor Ryan said they were taking a stand to bring more attention to the impact of “this grave matter toward our generation as inhabitants of Cork”.

“We want to save the prosperity of Cork City,” they said.

Culture and connection to the River Lee is what makes up the heart of Cork. The introduction of the ‘walls scheme’ is unviable, unsympathetic and will be sure to leave Cork in more danger.” 

SCC’s legal appeal against the High Court’s refusal to overturn planning permission granted to Cork City Council for the scheme is due to be heard on Wednesday.

The LLFRS relies on a combination of measures, including an early warning flood alert system and direct flood defences, including embankments and walls.

SCC has criticised its reliance on walls, and has been campaigning for the construction of a tidal barrier downriver, which the OPW has ruled out on cost and environmental grounds.

Read More

Cork City streets reopen after torrential rainfall and flooding on Sunday

More in this section

Cork City streets reopen after torrential rainfall and flooding on Sunday Cork City streets reopen after torrential rainfall and flooding on Sunday
Fisherman, 62, rescued from his own boat near Dingle Bay Fisherman, 62, rescued from his own boat near Dingle Bay
Power begins to return after major Cork city blackout Power begins to return after major Cork city blackout
#Flooding#Cork Flood PlanLower Lee flood relief scheme
<p>Zubair Aslam, 41, is missing from the Togher area of Cork. Picture: Garda Info</p>

Gardaí concerned for welfare of man missing in Cork

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 15, 2022

  • 7
  • 19
  • 24
  • 30
  • 36
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.246 s