Architecture students back legal challenge against Cork City flood defence project

Architecture students have backed a legal challenge against a controversial flood defence project in Cork City.

The students, drawn mostly from University College Cork’s School of Architecture, gathered on Parliament Bridge on Monday to send a strong visual message of support to the Save Cork City (SCC) community association campaign group ahead of its appeal hearing in the Supreme Court in relation to its challenge against the Morrison’s Island public realm upgrade, which includes an element of flood defences.

The Morrison’s Island project has been described by SCC as the first element of the Office of Public Works' (OPW) Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme (LLFRS) — the largest flood defence scheme in the history of the state.

They said Sunday's flooding in the city proves the OPW's 'walls scheme' would not work.

But Cork City Council said the LLFRS includes pumping stations to deal with on-street flooding, and non-return valves to prevent backflow of water up drains.

Student Conor Ryan said they were taking a stand to bring more attention to the impact of “this grave matter toward our generation as inhabitants of Cork”.

“We want to save the prosperity of Cork City,” they said.

Culture and connection to the River Lee is what makes up the heart of Cork. The introduction of the ‘walls scheme’ is unviable, unsympathetic and will be sure to leave Cork in more danger.”

SCC’s legal appeal against the High Court’s refusal to overturn planning permission granted to Cork City Council for the scheme is due to be heard on Wednesday.

The LLFRS relies on a combination of measures, including an early warning flood alert system and direct flood defences, including embankments and walls.

SCC has criticised its reliance on walls, and has been campaigning for the construction of a tidal barrier downriver, which the OPW has ruled out on cost and environmental grounds.